Article content In our world of electronic and digital communications, one wonders what evidence of our day-to-day lives will exist for our descendants in the next century. Modern technology has given us the ability to be in almost constant touch with one another. But, will our emails and texts still exist a hundred years from now? For decades, letter writing was often an everyday occurrence for most people. Keeping in touch meant sitting down with pen and paper. Receiving a letter was often an exciting event, especially from someone miles away. And, for many, including Alexander Graham Bell and his family, these letters were something to be kept, not simply discarded once read. The Bells were profuse writers and as a result, their story can be told today through thousands of letters. Born in Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass is best revealed through the letters between these individuals. Here, we present those letters to you. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bell meets Washington elites Back to video

Article content Having endured the experience of the interference hearing against his telegraphic patent, Alec reported the results to his father. With uneasy nerves, Alec was now forced to await the decision of the examiner. His mind was clearly pre-occupied as he addressed the letter not to his father, but to himself at the end of the letter. Washington D.C.

Feb. 29th 1876 My dear Papa I must write a few lines to wish you many happy returns of your birthday although I am afraid my letter will not reach you till after the auspicious day. Mabel writes to me that your letter and the moon-stones have arrived safely. I shall have to wait until my return to Boston to know fully the contents of your letter. I left Boston last Friday morning in company with Berta Hubbard. We reached New York Friday evening and I left Berta at Mr. McCurdy’s house, and proceeded the same night to Washington. Reached Washington on Saturday morning. Mr. Hubbard handed me over to Mr. Pollok, my solicitor, and I am now his guest. Mr. Pollok has the most palatial residence of any that I have ever seen. It is certainly the finest and best appointed of any in Washington. Mr. Pollok and his wife occupy it alone with a large suite of colored servants. None of the rooms are less than fifteen feet high. The portico is also about fifteen feet high supported by massive polished Aberdeen-granite pillars. I found Patent matters in a curiously muddled condition. No less than four parties being in interference with one another. Elisha Gray of Chicago – Paul la Tour of Copenhagen – A.G. Bell of Boston – and another whose name was withheld but I have discovered it to be Mr. Edison of New York – who has evidently been employed by the Western Union Telegraph Company to try to defeat Gray and myself. There are various interferences between the different parties – but poor A.G.B. is in them all. A.G.B. not only has discovered every single point that all the others have discovered – but has gone beyond them in his new specification for the “undulatory current”. It so happened that Mr. Gray applied for a “Caveat” for the use of an Undulatory Current on the very day my patent was applied for.

Article content Such a coincidence has hardly happened before and the examiner was puzzled what to do – but declared an interference between Mr. Gray and myself – which prevented the issue of my patent. My Solicitors brought the matter before court and had an official judgement in my favour to the effect that a Patent should take precedence of a Caveat. The Examiner was about to issue my Patent when he discovered that Mr. Gray had applied for a Caveat for something similar before my Patent appeared. He had applied on the 27th of January and my papers were sworn to before a Notary Public in Boston on the 20th of January. Still this altered the aspect of affairs and judgement was delayed and my attorneys sent for me to come to Washington. It was then my right to see the portions of Mr. Gray’s specification which came into conflict with mine. I could not however see the Caveat – but the Examiner told me the point at issue. Mr. Gray made a sudden change in the intensity of the current without actually making and breaking the circuit – and the Examiner thought that this constituted an “undulatory current”. I explained that it did not – and that even if it did – I had mentioned the same thing in my application filed February, 1875 just one year ago. The Examiner handed me my papers of that date and I was able to point out the exact passage describing what Mr. Gray has only now taken out a Caveat for. The Examiner said that was so and that he had not noticed that passage before as bearing on the subject. He allowed me to make an amendment upon my specification so as to refer to that application and the Patent was handed in this morning. The examiners however feeling that this is a very important case could not decide to render judgement at once and I am only waiting in Washington for the denouement. If I succeed in securing that Patent without interference from others – the whole thing is mine – and I am sure of fame, fortune and success if I can only persevere in perfecting my apparatus.

Article content Mr. Pollok has been introducing me to some of the elite of Washington. Yesterday we called upon Mrs. Bancroft (wife of the Historian) – we did not see Mr. Bancroft as he was not very well. To-day we called on Prof. Henry of the Smithsonian and on Saturday Mr. Pollok gives a party in my honour – and I expect to meet Sir Edward Thornton and the members of the other Foreign Embassies. So you see I am having a gay and happy time. I shall be mortified if you are unable to come to Boston – as my class are looking forward with trembling eagerness for the promised appearance of “The” Prof. Bell – to give them their diplomas and conduct their first examination. I want also to have you talk over the matter of Visible Speech at the Centennial Exposition with Mr. Philbrick. My idea is to write a special article on the subject for the Centennial and to have you do so too – and to print those articles in one volume with all that you and I have written on the subject heretofore – and to hand in the volume as our exhibit. This must be done by the middle of May. You can hardly understand the state of uncertainty and suspense in which I am now. The result of this application will affect my life in some way or other. If it should fail – Telegraphy will be subordinate in my thoughts after this – for I should only be working on unequal terms with three opponents against me – and I would feel no confidence of reaping pecuniary rewards – and my chief attention would be directed to securing a definite income for myself upon which I could marry. But should it succeed I know that fortune would be the reward of perseverance for I feel sure of the ground-work of my ideas – and I feel that no advance can be made by my opponents without infringing upon my patent. In suspense and in hope

I am Your loving son

Alec. Prof. A. Graham Bell

Brantford, Ontario The Bell Letters are annotated by Brian Wood, Curator, Bell Homestead National Historic Site.

