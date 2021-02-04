Bell makes case for not pinning hopes on hereafter

Feb 04, 2021
Alexander Graham Bell
Alexander Graham Bell Photo by Rischgitz /Getty Images

In our world of electronic and digital communications, one wonders what evidence of our day-to-day lives will exist for our descendants in the next century. Modern technology has given us the ability to be in almost constant touch with one another. But, will our emails and texts still exist a hundred years from now? For decades, letter writing was often an everyday occurrence for most people. Keeping in touch meant sitting down with pen and paper. Receiving a letter was often an exciting event, especially from someone miles away. And, for many, including Alexander Graham Bell and his family, these letters were something to be kept, not simply discarded once read. The Bells were profuse writers and as a result, their story can be told today through thousands of letters.

Born in Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass is best revealed through the letters between these individuals. Here, we present those letters to you.

Alec responded to Mabel’s letter in which she spoke of her religious beliefs with a lengthy reply that started out as “a few lines.” Alec clearly found more to say as he wrote!

No 5 Exeter Place, Boston
Jan. 19th, 1876

My dear little girl

I can only send you a few lines tonight to show you that I have not forgotten you.

Mrs. Hubbard arrived safely this evening. I received a second letter from Mr. Hubbard this morning showing that he thinks my specification very valuable and very important.

I have completed my specification for the Spark Arrester – and am now engaged in copying my first two specifications. I have so much copy work to do that I have employed a copyist but still I must do a good deal myself – as I require three copies of each of my four specifications. One for the U.S. Patent office, one for George Brown and one for myself. I am glad you are not here to worry and torment yourself about copying for me.

Do you remember Mrs. Barnard the deaf-mute? As she was distressed for money to pay her rent and for coal – I gave her money for coal and Mrs. Sanders gave her enough to pay her rent. I have just discovered that she never paid one cent but has kept the money for other purposes. She has just written to her landlord telling him that she is going to be married! – and hopes he will wait till March for his rent as her lover will pay it for her! I suppose I shall have to pay one month’s rent out of my own pocket as I became security for her for one month! Is this not enough to prevent one almost from ever feeling charitably? I have already met with several similar instances of ingratitude among the deaf-mutes – However it is some consolation to feel that I can better afford to lose the money than she can!

Many thanks for another delightful letter this Morning. I do not think it right that I should allude to such an important subject as Religion in the hurried manner in which I must write tonight. I fear, My dear that my ideas are much worse and more heterodox than I can dare to tell you. & if I did not know that you love me I would be afraid to say anything upon the subject at all. Still darling whatever you want to know of my inmost thought I will tell you even if it pains me and shocks you – for I will not have you accept me under false pretenses. Although we are engaged I would not have you marry me unless we are quite sure of each other – for love stands upon a poor foundation without confidence and trust and a thorough knowledge of each other. My religious beliefs – or rather non-beliefs are a source of great grief to my poor mother who prays constantly for her “misguided son”. I do not think that there is any danger of ” a wall growing up between us” unless you build it – for I have too reverential a feeling in my own heart to treat lightly the feeling and beliefs of others – and indeed in my own case I rather doubt than disbelieve.

You may be sure that my sympathies are with you in whatever you earnestly believe – even if I am unable to follow you myself.

In my mind I divide all things into three classes – the must-bes – the may-bes and the can’t-bes. Religious dogmas generally I place in the second class – that is there is always an uncertainty attached to them in my mind.

For instance take the belief in a hereafter which is dependent upon the thought of existence and consciousness after death. I can see that a hereafter “May be” – and I hope with all my heart that it will be. But my mind will not accept the belief as a certainty for we have no knowledge whatever of anything beyond the grave upon which to base a rational belief. We are in entire ignorance of what happens after death.

I do not dis-believe in a hereafter for I recognize that it may be – but I cannot guide my actions here by such a belief for there are no rational grounds for it.

For instance the hope of reward in a future life, or the dread of punishment, is no inducement me to do right here or to avoid evil. Indeed such a mode of guiding one’s life seems to me selfish and wrong.

It is too like the way in which children are sometimes treated by indulgent parents – mistakenly I think. They are led to do good actions for the sake of candy or something they like very much and taught to avoid wrong for fear of a whipping. I would have a boy taught to do right because it is right and to avoid wrong because it is wrong whatever may happen to himself personally. And so I would have it with us. The hope of reward in a future life for good actions here seems to me to be a selfish motive for right-doing. I think the tendency of such a mode of thought is to lead us to under-rate the blessings of this life and to pin our attention exclusively upon the imagined splendours of the life to come. We are apt to depreciate this beautiful and wonderful world in which we live – and to under estimate the value of our lives here.

We are apt to think – “what a poor miserable world this is – full of sorrow and unhappiness” Such a mode of thought seems to me gross ingratitude to the maker of all things. If there is sorrow here there is also joy – and Life has its uses quite independently of the hereafter. “Life is real, Life is earnest” – whether the grave is its goal or not! It is a privilege to live – and we should be thankful to the good God who has given us so many blessing here – even if Death is the end of all. I think Happiness depends much more upon ourselves than upon external circumstances. We are sure of Life but uncertain of all else. Men have tortured their minds mad upon the subject of a future life – and have wasted their time here. I prefer to pin all my thoughts upon the Present – and think as little as possible about that which it is useless for me ever to hope to know. When some loved object is taken from us we are apt to be ungrateful enough to forget that there is anything left in the world to love or to admire – all seems blank and dreary.

If we choose willfully to shut our eyes to all that is pure and beautiful and good in life – of course we will see only that which is poor and miserable – and we shall then be only too glad to shut ourselves away from the world and rust our lives away – in expectation of the better life to come.

But here I declare I have entered into quite a religious disquisition. Please do not believe half I say. Don’t think me so very very bad – but love me still – or I am afraid I shall find all my fine reasoning vain – and the world will look “blank and dreary” to me.

My dear little girl good night!

With fond love
Your
Alec.

Miss Mabel Hubbard
Hartford, Conn.

The Bell Letters are annotated by Brian Wood, curator, Bell Homestead National Historic Site.