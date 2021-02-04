Bell makes case for not pinning hopes on hereafter

Article content continued

…

Alec responded to Mabel’s letter in which she spoke of her religious beliefs with a lengthy reply that started out as “a few lines.” Alec clearly found more to say as he wrote!

…

No 5 Exeter Place, Boston

Jan. 19th, 1876

My dear little girl

I can only send you a few lines tonight to show you that I have not forgotten you.

Mrs. Hubbard arrived safely this evening. I received a second letter from Mr. Hubbard this morning showing that he thinks my specification very valuable and very important.

I have completed my specification for the Spark Arrester – and am now engaged in copying my first two specifications. I have so much copy work to do that I have employed a copyist but still I must do a good deal myself – as I require three copies of each of my four specifications. One for the U.S. Patent office, one for George Brown and one for myself. I am glad you are not here to worry and torment yourself about copying for me.

Do you remember Mrs. Barnard the deaf-mute? As she was distressed for money to pay her rent and for coal – I gave her money for coal and Mrs. Sanders gave her enough to pay her rent. I have just discovered that she never paid one cent but has kept the money for other purposes. She has just written to her landlord telling him that she is going to be married! – and hopes he will wait till March for his rent as her lover will pay it for her! I suppose I shall have to pay one month’s rent out of my own pocket as I became security for her for one month! Is this not enough to prevent one almost from ever feeling charitably? I have already met with several similar instances of ingratitude among the deaf-mutes – However it is some consolation to feel that I can better afford to lose the money than she can!