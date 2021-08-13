





Share this Story: Bell letters: Mother anxious about Alec's health

Bell letters: Mother anxious about Alec's health n.a.

Article content Every family has its stories. Passed down through the generations as tales told at family gatherings or by grandparents to their grandchildren, they detail who we are and how we came to be. However, how many of us can tell our stories through the exact words of the people that lived them?

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Alexander Graham Bell and his descendants could easily answer this question. Born in an age when letter writing was commonplace with most people, Aleck and his family were copious writers who held that their epistles to each other should not be discarded. As a result, their story can be told, today, through thousands of letters dating as early as 1862, when the inventor was only fifteen years old. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bell letters: Mother anxious about Alec's health Back to video Born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass can best be seen through the letters that passed between these individuals. These letters we present to you here. Following reports from a cousin, Mr. Kerr, recently returned from Boston, Eliza wrote this letter to Alec, riddled with anxiety for his health. She noted with excitement that his Uncle Edward would arrive from Australia in coming weeks, her first visit with her brother since childhood. She also mentioned Alec’s cousin, Laurie, and her forthcoming marriage to a Dr. Ker. Despite their spellings, Kerr and Ker, the names would afford a bit of confusion over the years when referring to Alec’s two cousins. Box 518 PO Brantford Ont Can

Home May 12th/76 My dear Alec

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Mr. Kerr got home yesterday, and Papa saw him this morning. We do not yet know many particulars of Mr. Kerr’s trip to Boston, but his report of you has made us seriously uneasy. He says you are killing yourself. Oh, dear! Is there never to be an end to anxiety? Why do you undertake any work that will oblige you to sit up all night? We, being at such a distance feel as if we must sit still with our hands tied, whilst you are destroying yourself. You know the old adage, “The more haste the less speed”. Depend upon it, that work done when you feel jaded, is never so well done, and often has to be done over again in fresher moments. You should make a compact with yourself, to let nothing keep you out of bed after a certain hour. If pressed for time you had better sacrifice a visit to Cambridge than your natural rest, for everything depends upon that. Mr. Kerr said you were particularly kind and attentive to him. He was charmed with Mabel and her Sisters. Of course he would tell you all particulars of Laurie and Dr. Ker. We think she is making a very good match. She is as busy as possible getting her wardrobe ready, as it is likely the Dr. may come for her very soon. Since I wrote last, I have had another letter from Australia. Your Uncle Edward was to embark on board the Mail Packet on the 9th, of the present month for San Francisco, and expects to be with us about the 7th of June. What a meeting it will be! He was a boy in his teens when we parted. The pleasure is damped by the anticipation of the pain of parting again, and forever, as well as the consciousness of the entire sweep of all that was dear to him in Britain. He must have a very dim recollection of his Moffet cousins.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content We expect Dr. and Mrs. Kemp with all the College young ladies, on the 24th, how we wish you could pop in, and with Mabel! Carrie is well and Mary’s troublesome complaint quite well. I am pretty well again though often ailing with indigestion and headache. We have got a very nice servant. (13th, poor Melly’s birthday) I thought Papa would have finished this, but he has not time. What about Washington and the Patents? We hope there will be no more troubles. I have a good mind to write to Mabel, and prompt her to bind you to a promise of not sitting up after a certain hour. Papa has two pupils just now, and a third is coming, when one leaves. Charley called and saw Cathcart, when the Company was in Toronto, and says the latter looks like a broken down old man. He was putting up at a mean hotel. Henderson has left his wife and five children, to struggle for life! What an unprincipled fellow. He was in receipt of a good salary I believe. Dear love in which Papa and your cousins unite. Your affectionate but anxious Mother

EG Bell The Bell Letters are annotated by Brian Wood, Curator, Bell Homestead National Historic Site.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford