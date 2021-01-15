Award-winning authors deliver online talks

Jan 15, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Terry Fallis will deliver a live online Zoom talk on March 11 as part of the Brantford Public Library's author series. Submitted photo by Tim Fallis
A Governor General’s Literary Award winner and a Canada Reads winner will appear in the Brantford Public Library’s Thursday Night Author Talk series.

Delivering live online Zoom talks will be Karolyn Smardz Frost on Feb. 4 and Terry Fallis on March 11. Both events are free. Registration is open on the library’s website.

This series, which was held in person at the library’s main branch prior to the pandemic, has previously featured best-selling authors, such as Emma Donoghue and Joy Fielding.

Smardz Frost’s talk is called Finding Freedom on the Grand: Brantford’s Early African Canadian Community. The talk coincides with the beginning of Black History Month and will feature an appearance from Lawrence Jackson, who is the grandson of Canada’s first black postman, Albert Jackson.

Smardz Frost’s book, I’ve Got a Home in Glory Land: A Lost Tale of the Underground Railroad, won the Governor General’s award for non-fiction in 2007. She is also the author of the 2017 book, Steal Away Home: One Woman’s Epic Flight to Freedom – and Her Long Road Back to the South.

In addition to being a celebrated author, Smardz Frost also has taught at various universities and was a previous visiting professor for Canadian studies at Toronto’s York University.

Fallis become one of Canada’s most recognizable authors after publishing his first book, Best Laid Plans, which won the 2008 Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour and the 2011 CBC Canada Reads competition.

His 2014 book, No Relation, also won the Leacock medal, while his books High Road, Up and Down and Poles Apart were finalists for the award. He has also won the Ontario Library Association Evergreen Award and the Canadian Bestsellers Association Libris Award for Author of the Year in 2013.

His latest novel, Albatross, was an instant Globe and Mail bestseller.

Prior to becoming one of the country’s most-decorated authors, Fallis worked in public relations and co-hosted more than 200 episodes of the business podcast, Inside PR.

The library has books by both authors in its collection.

Call 519-756-2220 or go online to borrow a copy.

The library will continue to offer curbside pickup throughout the provincial shutdown.

At Your Library is a weekly column provided by the staff of the Brantford Public Library. Readers requiring more information can visit www.brantford.library.on.ca.