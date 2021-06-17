Coelacanths: Living fossils of the ocean
I had read about these beasts many years ago as a young student and, now, here I was in a marine museum in Vancouver face to face with a creature that was thought to be extinct more than 65 million years ago.
It was about 1.5 metres long and hovered in a large tank filled with formaldehyde, or some similar noxious chemical, to preserve the specimen. The creature I was gazing at was a coelacanth.
The gallery’s dim lighting made it seem mysterious and strange. This animal’s ancestors swam in the oceans of the earth while tyrannosaurus rex walked the plains.
It is a large animal that looks like a fish, but is more closely related to lungfish, birds and dinosaurs than today’s finned inhabitants of the world’s oceans. It was thought to exist from about 360 million years ago all the way to the extinction of the dinosaurs about 65 million years ago.
That is until fishermen near Madagascar, a large island in the Indian Ocean, just east of Africa, pulled one up in their nets and notified authorities. It seems that this kind of fish had been caught before, but reports of them were always considered “fisherman’s tales” and not taken seriously.
As if to add to the mystery of their survival, another group of them was discovered in Indonesia. While the Indonesian specimens were similar in appearance, DNA testing showed these animals were distinctly different and the two groups had been separate for at least several millions of years.
Coelacanths are not like modern fish. They have a series of bony plates that cover their bodies and give them the appearance of being armoured and slightly ponderous. They live in deep waters, usually around 150 to 250 metres, but have been seen in shallower waters.
Interestingly, for such a primitive fish, coelacanths give birth to live young. Their eggs are fertilized internally and the offspring feed off of the yolk sac inside the mother’s body.
Specimens have been found with between five and 26 babies each about one-third of a metre long.
Coelacanths are passive drift feeders that eat cephalopods, such as squid, octopus and cuttlefish.
Perhaps one reason for their survival is that they have no commercial value, except as museum specimens. They are not good eating for humans, or even other fish. Their bodies contain high levels of urea and the flesh is oily. These chemicals make the flesh taste unpleasant and eating them can cause diarrhea.
Their scales secrete a mucus that adds to the unpleasant and slimy quality to the coelacanth as a meal.
It is hard to say why this species eluded scientific investigation all these years. The fossils of the coelacanth peter out 65 million years ago and were not seen until the discovery of a dead specimen in 1938.
Today, they are listed as being critically endangered and the cause appears to be human activities. Fishermen do not actively seek these animals in their daily work, but their deep nets sometimes manage to capture them and they die when brought up in the nets as collateral damage.
It has been said that we know more about the surface of the moon than we know about life in the oceans. The Earth’s oceans are vast and deep and we have only explored them thoroughly down to a depth of about 100 metres. Considering that the deepest point in the world’s oceans is more than 11 kilometres, it is little wonder that we still have a lot to learn.
Tim Philp has enjoyed science since he was old enough to read. Having worked in technical fields all his life, he shares his love of science with readers weekly. He can be reached by e-mail at: tphilp@bfree.on.ca.