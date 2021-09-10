Celebrate diversity with library

Two initiatives celebrating diversity will kick off at the Brantford Public Library.

The library is launching a diversity reading challenge next week and a biweekly diversity speaker meet-up series next month.

The Brantford Reads Diverse Books will provide an opportunity for children, teens and families to read and discover new books and authors.

There are three ways to participate in the challenge.

One is to complete a series of reading challenges from Sept. 13 to Nov. 30. Participants track their completed challenges through an online tracking service called ReadSquared, which is available through the library’s website or through either the Apple or Android app stores. Everyone who completes a challenge will be entered into a draw for a collection of books that focus on diversity.

The second way to participate is to check out a book bundle from either the St. Paul or main library branch. These book bundles are curated by library staff for specific age groups.

And the final way to participate is to watch videos from popular children’s authors, which will be posted to the library’s website. In these videos, authors will recommend books and talk about their own writing process. These videos will be posted throughout the fall and will be geared to specific ages groups. Participating authors include Alan Woo, Christ Jordan-Fenton, Naomi M. Moyer, Tanaz Bhathena and Andre Fenton.

Meanwhile, the diversity speaker meet-up series will begin Oct. 14. This series, for older teens and adults, will run on Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. It provides a space for participants to share their personal stories to allow for others to learn about people’s traditions, practices and historical truths.