Caring for patients a family affair

Sisters Danielle and Caitlin DeVries were among five children raised in a caring family.
They saw how hard their mother, Joanne, a registered nurse, worked at Brantford General Hospital.
“Mom worked shifts on a medical unit and cared for her patients very much, but she always made sure she had time to be with us,” Danielle says.
Caitlin agrees.
“Even with the stress of her job, mom was always there for us. It has always been a supportive household.”
Joanne DeVries knew she wanted to become a nurse as far back as public school.
“I graduated in 1991 and worked at a nursing home in Hamilton before coming to the Brantford General in 2007,” she says.
Danielle and Caitlin saw the satisfaction their mom received from helping others. They decided to pursue nursing and earned bachelor of nursing science degrees. Now they both work in the ICU at BGH.
When COVID-19 arrived early in 2020, the sisters were vacationing in the Spanish city of Granada. They made their way home and quarantined for two weeks.
“It was stressful being isolated and reading different opinions on the reality of the pandemic and what should be done,” Danielle says. “As a nurse working in the ICU, I see first-hand how awful this virus is. We know this is real.”
She says some of the spread of the virus is because people are not staying home.
“People need to take precautions and not put their family and friends at risk.”
Caitlin compares the first and second waves of COVID-19 to the current third wave.
“In the first wave, nurses and doctors had lots to learn,” she says. “I wasn’t overly anxious. We knew we had a job to do, and we did it.”
She says the third wave has seen a significant increase of patients with COVID-19 being admitted to the ICU.
“We are caring for many patients from out of town,” Caitlin says. “It is challenging for everyone, including the families who cannot visit. We arrange telephone calls and Zoom meetings, but it isn’t the same.”
Now, more than a year into the pandemic, Danielle and Caitlin, like many other health-care workers, are tired.
“In the past two weeks, I have worked seven overnight shifts, four day shifts and an evening shift. Each shift is 12 hours,” Danielle says.
“Don’t get me wrong: We love our jobs, and we give our all,” she says. “But it is exhausting.”
The sisters are looking forward to when COVID-19 is behind them and they can resume their studies. Each has enrolled for a masters of nursing degree.
Joanne, who works in the BGH stroke unit, is proud of her daughters.
“My girls are in the thick of it. They are so much smarter than I am.”
Soon, younger sister Hannah hopes to hear if she has been accepted to study nursing, which could mean another registered nurse from the DeVries family joining the Brant Community Healthcare System family.
Hospital Insider is written by Gary Chalk for the Brant Community Healthcare System.