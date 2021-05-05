Article content

Sisters Danielle and Caitlin DeVries were among five children raised in a caring family.

They saw how hard their mother, Joanne, a registered nurse, worked at Brantford General Hospital.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Caring for patients a family affair Back to video

“Mom worked shifts on a medical unit and cared for her patients very much, but she always made sure she had time to be with us,” Danielle says.

Caitlin agrees.

“Even with the stress of her job, mom was always there for us. It has always been a supportive household.”

Joanne DeVries knew she wanted to become a nurse as far back as public school.

“I graduated in 1991 and worked at a nursing home in Hamilton before coming to the Brantford General in 2007,” she says.

Danielle and Caitlin saw the satisfaction their mom received from helping others. They decided to pursue nursing and earned bachelor of nursing science degrees. Now they both work in the ICU at BGH.

When COVID-19 arrived early in 2020, the sisters were vacationing in the Spanish city of Granada. They made their way home and quarantined for two weeks.