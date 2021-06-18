Canadian, U.S. readers share similar tastes
The last several months have highlighted differences between the U.S. and Canada.
But is the choice of reading materials borrowed from public libraries one of them?
Canadian, U.S. readers share similar tastes
The Brantford Public Library continually tracks which books are most popular within its own collection and throughout several different geographic areas, including the U.S.
The most-popular adult fiction titles in the U.S. since January are Lee Child’s The Sentinel, David Baldacci’s Daylight and Michael Connelly’s The Law of Innocence. The most-popular adult non-fiction books in the U.S. were Barack Obama’s A Promised Land, Isabel Wilkerson’s book, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, and Matthew McConaughey’s biography, Greenlights.
The Sentinel also appeared in the top three most-popular books in Canada in the first-half of 2021. It came in second, just behind Nicholas Sparks’ book, The Return. The third most-popular adult fiction book in Canada so far this year is Louise Penny’s All the Devils are Here.
Canadians seemed eager to read about American political figures. Obama’s book was the most-popular non-fiction book in Canada, while Mary Trump’s book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most-Dangerous Man, was the second-most popular non-fiction book in Canada. McConaughey apparently has wide appeal on both sides of the border as his biography was the second-most popular non-fiction title in Canada.
James Patterson books hold two of the top three spots in the list of the most-popular books at the Brantford library over the last six months. Patterson’s Three Women Disappear holds the top spot, followed by Deadly Cross. The third most-popular book is Baldacci’s Daylight.
Other popular books at the Brantford library in the first half of the year include Jodi Picoult’s book, The Book of Two Ways, Emma Donoghue’s The Pull of the Stars and Fredrick Backman’s Anxious People.
Visit the Reading Recommendations page on the library’s website to sign up for emailed reading lists and to use the Grab and Go book service. This page also has a link to a list of 100 books for adults that library staff recommend in 2021.
The library also will launch summer reading challenges for kids, teens and adults on July 5. So, you can start reading books to log for those contests right now. And, more important, place holds on books you want to read later in the summer.
At Your Library is a weekly column provided by the staff of the Brantford Public Library. Readers requiring more information can visit www.brantford.library.on.ca.