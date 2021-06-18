Article content

The last several months have highlighted differences between the U.S. and Canada.

But is the choice of reading materials borrowed from public libraries one of them?

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Canadian, U.S. readers share similar tastes Back to video

The Brantford Public Library continually tracks which books are most popular within its own collection and throughout several different geographic areas, including the U.S.

The most-popular adult fiction titles in the U.S. since January are Lee Child’s The Sentinel, David Baldacci’s Daylight and Michael Connelly’s The Law of Innocence. The most-popular adult non-fiction books in the U.S. were Barack Obama’s A Promised Land, Isabel Wilkerson’s book, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, and Matthew McConaughey’s biography, Greenlights.

The Sentinel also appeared in the top three most-popular books in Canada in the first-half of 2021. It came in second, just behind Nicholas Sparks’ book, The Return. The third most-popular adult fiction book in Canada so far this year is Louise Penny’s All the Devils are Here.