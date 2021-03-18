





Article content Baloney: Some people hate it; others think it’s the greatest thing since sliced bread. But, regardless of how you feel about it, the lowly meat personifies the social and economic changes that have shaped our culture. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bologna: A slice of life Back to video Though “baloney” is an accepted spelling, it was first called “bologna” because of its origin in the northern Italian city of that name where the meat began as mortadella — a cured mix of pork and lard, usually served cold. “Mortadella” refers to the mortar and pestle used to grind in pistachios and myrtle berries. To protect quality, recipes and production were overseen by the Catholic church and a mortadella governing body. A sign in Bologna from the Middle Ages reads: “If you make unauthorized mortadella… your body will be stretched on the rack three times, you will be fined 200 gold coins, and all the food you make will be destroyed.” But, though immigration spread the delicacy to North America, it wasn’t by the Italians.

Article content It was the Germans who brought it over, mostly the Pennsylvania Dutch who adapted the original product, adding chicken, turkey and beef, which were much more available than pork in their adopted land. By the 1920s, sandwiches were all the rage, thanks to the invention of the bread and meat slicer. Then the Great Depression hit, and war rationing. So, butchers began to make bologna from discarded or fatty meat parts, including organs. While beef and poultry were hard to come by, the new “baloney” was cheap and it kept well. Once refrigeration and vacuum-sealed packaging were available, meatpackers started selling cold cuts in supermarkets. Baloney was easy to serve and considered cleaner than meat from the butcher’s. Shortly after, school lunch programs and prisons began serving baloney (some prisoners still get it twice a day). In the South, fried bologna slices were moulded into cups, to hold mashed potatoes topped with cheese. Baloney took hold in Canada, too. Even now, 95 per cent of consumption is in the Maritimes, with half of that in Newfoundland, where fried baloney is called a “Newfie steak.” By the 1980s, sales started to slide over concerns about fat and nitrates. The skid lasted through the ’90s, but things changed with the 2008 recession when people scrambled for cheap meat and comfort food. Today, “artisanal bologna” is making a comeback, thanks to celebrity chefs, such as David Chang, and hip eateries, such as Wilensky’s Deli in Montreal. At least in some places, the meat is coming full circle, back to excellence.

Article content In one respect, culinary controversy surrounding baloney mirrors the debate in church circles over the state of Christianity. Many bemoan the adaptation of the original faith into spiritual junk food, and the transformation of church assembly into a highly processed meet. I think the critics are missing the point. First, this isn’t a new debate. Just as each generation tends to look with concern or disdain at the one coming behind it, believers have done the same. And certainly, various generations have had wildly different emphases. But I would argue that, though mortadella and baloney have a common history and shared elements, they’re not the same thing, so comparing them isn’t fair or helpful. It’s the same with faith and tradition. Certainly, the early Christians were clear about the need to preserve and protect the faith’s essential beliefs. “Dear friends,” says Jude 1, “I had been eagerly planning to write you about the salvation we share. But now I find I must write about something else, urging you to defend the faith God has entrusted once for all time to his holy people.” (v.3) But, while they are linked, faith and tradition are not the same thing. Even accounting for differing views on the authority of scripture, there’s still wide agreement among churches on core teachings, including the absolute centrality of Jesus, redemption and transformation seen on the Cross, the supremacy of unconditional love, and the need for intimacy with God through prayer, service and sacrifice.

Article content What’s radically different is the way many fellowships now present those beliefs, with modern translations of the Bible, contemporary music, a more casual style of dress and worship, multimedia technology, fewer denominational walls, and more respect for other faiths. And just like the evolution from bologna to baloney, many of the church changes were forced by social and economic transitions. Back when the church was mostly rural, for example, people listened to three-hour sermons on their Sunday day off and went back for more on Wednesday nights. Today, life is busy, there’s more competition for our time and attention, and people value excellence and technology. Tradition is less valued than it once was, and there’s a more relaxed attitude toward, well, everything. Those changes may not suit you. But if the Message remains the same, new methods of delivering it are permissible, even essential — or most people won’t give faith a passing look. Besides, if you prefer spiritual mortadella, there are still plenty of places to get it. But I have just one thing to say to those who say most churches are selling out: Baloney. Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a non-denominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.

