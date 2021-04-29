





Share this Story: Bell writes of 'great success' in electrical transmission of speech

Bell writes of 'great success' in electrical transmission of speech Submitted

Article content In our world of electronic and digital communications, one wonders what evidence of our day-to-day lives will exist for our descendants in the next century. Modern technology has given us the ability to be in almost constant touch with one another. But, will our emails and texts still exist a hundred years from now? For decades, letter writing was often an everyday occurrence for most people. Keeping in touch meant sitting down with pen and paper. Receiving a letter was often an exciting event, especially from someone miles away. And, for many, including Alexander Graham Bell and his family, these letters were something to be kept, not simply discarded once read. The Bells were profuse writers and as a result, their story can be told today through thousands of letters. Born in Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass is best revealed through the letters between these individuals. Here, we present those letters to you. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bell writes of 'great success' in electrical transmission of speech Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content … From Boston, Alec penned to his father these two letters, the latter being one of the most historically important. First, Alec tells his father of his disappointment with George Brown, who had informed him that he would not be pursuing telegraphic patents on his behalf in England. More important, however, he gives the details of the first-ever transmission of speech electrically. … Boston University,

No. 18 Beacon Street,

Boston, March 8th, 1876 Dear Papa Just returned from Washington. After the good news from Washington comes bad news from Canada. George Brown writes me that he and his brother have decided to withdraw all claim to interest in my inventions as they find that even if perfected they could not be made of commercial value in England. Mabel is quite unwell and is looking miserably. She has been confined to the house for the past week. I want you to come here and fix your own day that is why I left it indefinite. The end of March – the examination will be on. Please come and let me know what day you will be here, at least a week before – as I want to get up a public meeting for the occasion. I am in great trouble about May and about my foreign patents. Your affectionate

Alec. Please excuse haste. …. Boston University,

No. 18 Beacon Street,

Boston, March 10th, 1876 Dear Papa I write to announce a great failure and a great success. George Brown has thrown up telegraphy as it cannot be made a commercial success in England – Telegraphy being there a Government concern. The success is this. Articulate speech was transmitted intelligibly this afternoon. I have constructed a new apparatus operated by the human voice. It is not of course complete yet – but some sentences were understood this afternoon.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content I was in one room at the Transmitting Instrument and Mr. Watson at the Receiving Instrument in another room – out of ear-shot. I called out into the Transmitting Instrument, “Mr. Watson – come here – I want to see you” – and he came! He said he had heard each word perfectly distinctly come from the electro-magnet at the other end. We then exchanged places. Mr. Watson sang an air. Every note was audible. He then read from a book and the voice came from the electro-magnet in a curious half muffled sort of way. The sense was not intelligible but I caught a word here and there such as “to” – “out” – “further.” The last sentence however I heard very plainly and distinctly. It was “Mr. Bell, do you understand what I say?” We tried other sentences, “How do you do” and etc., – with satisfactory results. This is a great day with me. I feel that I have at last struck the solution of a great problem – and the day is coming when telegraph wires will be laid on to houses just like water or gas – and friends converse with each other without leaving home. I have settled upon the 1st of April to give the diplomas as that is the anniversary of the Introduction of Visible Speech into America. Please try to come down a few days before that. The Examination will be held on the last Saturday in March. Your loving son

Alec Prof. A. Melville Bell

Brantford, Ont The Bell Letters are annotated by Brian Wood, curator, Bell Homestead National Historic Site.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford