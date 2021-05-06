Bell wished well against 'ruffles of life's stream'







Article content In our world of electronic and digital communications, one wonders what evidence of our day-to-day lives will exist for our descendants in the next century. Modern technology has given us the ability to be in almost constant touch with one another. But, will our emails and texts still exist a hundred years from now? For decades, letter writing was often an everyday occurrence for most people. Keeping in touch meant sitting down with pen and paper. Receiving a letter was often an exciting event, especially from someone miles away. And, for many, including Alexander Graham Bell and his family, these letters were something to be kept, not simply discarded once read. The Bells were profuse writers and as a result, their story can be told today through thousands of letters. Born in Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass is best revealed through the letters between these individuals. Here, we present those letters to you.

With this letter, it is clear that Melville and Eliza had only just received Alec's letter in which he spoke of Mabel's ill health and the refusal of George Brown to apply for his telegraphic patent in England. As yet, they had not heard his good news about the success of his test with the telephone on March 10.

Article content … Home March 12th/76 My dear Alec Papa has expressed much of what I would say, but I may find a few domestic bits that he has not noticed. With him I sympathize with you in your new anxieties. We heard through your Uncle, on his return from Toronto, that Mr. G. Brown’s brother had counseled him to withdraw, but we thought when they knew you had actually succeeded and obtained your patent, that they would have gone on. England seems in this instance to be true to her character – slow – so slow. Dear Mabel is I hope by this time, in her usual good health. Has she had a bad cold or what was wrong? Let us know as soon as you can how she is, for I am anxious to know. Your cousin Mary is still under the Doctor’s care, I cannot say I think she is really better, though the sore looks dry. Have you seen the Aurist yet? I suppose not as you have been so busy. Laurie is expected home tomorrow, she had a very gay time during her long visit to Montreal. She was to arrive at Toronto yesterday, and spend today with Charley. Carrie and her husband were here two or three evenings ago, they are all well, and baby (George the 5th) thriving to a wish, and so good. Mrs. Thomas Goode (Mary Ballachey) has presented her husband with a fine little son. Poor girl, she had a narrow escape but is slowly recovering. We are getting on nicely with our new servant. She is very tidy and clean but no cook. She is obliging and respectful in her behaviour which is an immense rest and comfort to me, after the impudence and insubordination of Polly. Even poor William seems more comfortable. Polly has been so dreadfully put out with her new place, and wanted to run away when she had been there a week. She gave so much annoyance to Aunt Ellen’s servant that she has been forbidden to go there. The girl wants a little wholesome medicine, which we hope she will get. Our present servant is a woman of 30, recommended by Mr. Bellhouse.

Article content Our house is pretty nearly to rights again, wanting only a new carpet in the library and on the stairs. If you remember the servant’s bedroom next the storeroom, was very dark, so Papa had a window put into the North wall, which has opened such a pretty view across the river, that I am only sorry it is not the drawing-room. I am thankful to say Papa has recently lost his cold, but for a few days past he has been more unwell than since he came to Canada. Your Uncle’s house is a very cold one, and Papa felt it particularly in his bedroom, on the night before his cold appeared. It has been raining nearly all day, and no one has gone out in consequence. On looking out just now, to our surprise, the ground is covered with snow again. Hoping for better news in your next, and that you are keeping in good heart against the ruffles of life’s stream, I am, dear Alec, with our united love, Your affectionate Mother EG Bell The Bell Letters are annotated by Brian Wood, curator, Bell Homestead National Historic Site.

