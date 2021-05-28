





Article content In our world of electronic and digital communications, one wonders what evidence of our day-to-day lives will exist for our descendants in the next century. Modern technology has given us the ability to be in almost constant touch with one another. But, will our emails and texts still exist a hundred years from now? For decades, letter writing was often an everyday occurrence for most people. Keeping in touch meant sitting down with pen and paper. Receiving a letter was often an exciting event, especially from someone miles away. And, for many, including Alexander Graham Bell and his family, these letters were something to be kept, not simply discarded once read. The Bells were profuse writers and as a result, their story can be told today through thousands of letters. Born in Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass is best revealed through the letters between these individuals. Here, we present those letters to you.

Eliza made brief reference to having received Alec’s letter in which he described his success in voice transmission. However, her response only referred to his lack of mention of Mabel’s recent illness. Clearly, Eliza kept to her habit of writing about “home news” and left the discussion of technical subjects to her husband. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bell updated on father's plan to visit him in Boston Back to video

Article content … Home March 19th/76 My dear Alec Writing day and hour have again come round, and I am once more at my post though lacking any information of much importance. You already know that Papa proposes to leave this place on Friday the 24th, and to be with you in Boston on Saturday morning. This day next week, please God, you will be chatting together. Take care he does not fatigue himself too much, and take care also that neither of you catch cold when leaving a crowded assembly at night. Papa has been quite poorly with a severe cold, during the last fortnight, but it is nearly gone now. We have had a cold snap, within these two or three days, with the thermometer at night below zero. I hope it will be milder before Friday. On Wednesday night there was such a hurricane of wind, that our bedroom window was blown open three or four times – the shutters being gone a visit to Mr. Chane to be painted. On the same night one of those large panes of glass in your Uncle’s dressing room was blown in and smashed. On putting out his hand to pull to the shutter, one half of it swung to against the back of his hand and nearly cracked the bones. It was quite powerless for a time. He is in the other room just now, on one sofa and Papa of course on the other. Two papers were dispatched for you yesterday, a Globe and the Brantford Expositor. Enclosed you will find a note from Mr. Gilkinson – and Mr. McLean’s account for your clothes. Did I tell you of the sudden death of Miss Ellis? She was about to be married and everything was prepared for the occasion.

Article content Papa had a long letter from Mr. Cram a few days ago. He says he hears of so many of his old friends being either married or about to be, that it gives him quite a sad old bachelor feeling. I think Mary’s face has looked better within these two or three days. The skin is smoother though still red. She had a nice friendly letter from Mrs. John Milne. They have lost not only Mr. Williams, but another brother of Mr. Milne’s. Mr. Benjamin who lived in London, do you remember him? Poor fellow, he had a cancer on his tongue, underwent an operation and for a time was better, but the disease broke out again on his neck and he died. You know Mr. and Mrs. John live at Lasswade in the summer and she mentioned having been a patient of William MacLaren, the “black doctor”, as he is called, whilst his brother Peter rejoices in the appellation of the “red”. The latter she says only attends people of high degree and rides about in his carriage. He and his wife are childless. A letter from you has been received during the week, and as you said nothing about Mabel, we hope she is well again. We have not seen Carrie since I wrote last, and the state of the roads has prevented us from driving over. I had a letter from her Mother two or three days ago, containing no particular news. Marietter and Widdie are growing very attractive girls, and Percy is a great comfort to them all. Mrs. Lander expects to return to America in May. We like our new servant exceedingly. She is beautifully clean and systematic in all she does. She and William agree very nicely together. Now my dear Alec, good night. Fond love to you and Mabel in which Papa unites, Your affectionate Mother

EG Bell The Bell Letters are annotated by Brian Wood, curator, Bell Homestead National Historic Site.

