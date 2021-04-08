Bell heads to patent hearing in Washington

Born in Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass is best revealed through the letters between these individuals. Here, we present those letters to you.

In our world of electronic and digital communications, one wonders what evidence of our day-to-day lives will exist for our descendants in the next century. Modern technology has given us the ability to be in almost constant touch with one another. But, will our emails and texts still exist a hundred years from now? For decades, letter writing was often an everyday occurrence for most people. Keeping in touch meant sitting down with pen and paper. Receiving a letter was often an exciting event, especially from someone miles away. And, for many, including Alexander Graham Bell and his family, these letters were something to be kept, not simply discarded once read. The Bells were profuse writers and as a result, their story can be told today through thousands of letters.

En route to Washington to face the hearing in regards to the patent interference with rival inventor, Elisha Gray, Alec wrote his father this letter, noting that Mabel’s father had certain confidence in him.

Between Hartford and Newhaven

Conn.

Friday Feb 25th 1876

Dear Papa

Here I am on my way to New York and Washington and I thought I would write a few lines to let you know I am off.

I received your postal card just as I was leaving Boston but no registered parcel had come before I left. I received a telegram from Washington asking me to come down as soon as possible – so here I am on my way. Berta is with me just now – I leave her this evening at her grandfather’s house in New York and will call for her on my return from Washington.

Mr. Hubbard writes encouragingly from Washington and says in regard to the new interference with Gray: “You are by no means good for nothing but are to-day worth more than all the other men put together – for they stumble on their inventions – you work them out scientifically – you will come out ahead yet so do not be discouraged or disheartened.”

Hope to send you good news from Washington.

Mr. Hubbard is engaged just now upon Indian affairs and would be glad if you could procure for him any Report giving information concerning the policy of the British Government towards her Indian subjects. Perhaps Mr. Gilkison might have something that would prove of use. If you can get any pamphlets or Reports on the subject please forward to Gardiner G. Hubbard, 711 Fourteenth Street, Washington, D.C.

How is Mary’s ear? Shall write from Washington. I left Boston the very same day of the very same month I did last year.

Your loving son,

Alec.

Prof. A.M. Bell

Brantford Ont

The Bell Letters are annotated by Brian Wood, curator, Bell Homestead National Historic Site.