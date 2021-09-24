Bell gets encouraging note from Mabel

Every family has its stories. Passed down through the generations as tales told at family gatherings or by grandparents to their grandchildren, they detail who we are and how we came to be. However, how many of us can tell our stories through the exact words of the people that lived them?

Alexander Graham Bell and his descendants would have no difficulty in answering this question. Born in an age when letter writing was commonplace with most people, Aleck and his family were copious writers who held that their epistles to each other should not be discarded. As a result, their story can be told, today, through thousands of letters dating as early as 1862, when the inventor was only fifteen years old.

Born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass can best be seen through the letters that passed between these individuals. These letters we present to you here.

With Alec in Philadelphia, Mabel wrote this encouraging note, hoping to alleviate his displeasure at being away from Boston and his Normal Class.

Cambridge,

Sunday

My darling Alec

How shall I tell you enough how happy and glad I am that you are in Philadelphia with all the distinguished scientists who will understand and appreciate you and your discoveries. I have been so unhappy and worried about the thing for so long, I can hardly breathe freely yet, but the more I think about it the more relieved I am.

It was very hard to send you off so unwillingly but I was sure it was for the best and you would be glad of it by and bye. Mamma had a long letter from Papa telling her his reasons for wanting you. I am so very glad you have gone for I know you will succeed, and it will be so nice to have your name brought home to England again to all your friends there.