Article content Every family has its stories. Passed down through the generations as tales told at family gatherings or by grandparents to their grandchildren, they detail who we are and how we came to be. However, how many of us can tell our stories through the exact words of the people that lived them? Alexander Graham Bell and his descendants could easily answer this question. Born in an age when letter writing was commonplace with most people, Aleck and his family were copious writers who held that their epistles to each other should not be discarded. As a result, their story can be told, today, through thousands of letters dating as early as 1862, when the inventor was only fifteen years old. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bell describes successful sound experiment Back to video Born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass can best be seen through the letters that passed between these individuals. These letters we present to you here.

Article content … Having returned to Brantford from his trip to Boston, Melville received this letter to him and Eliza from Alec, bringing news of how well his lectures were received. ,,, Boston University

18 Beacon Street

Boston, April 12th, 1876 Dear Papa & Mama I suppose by this time the wanderer has returned safely and all at home gain by my loss. It seems quite lonely and desolate here now that Papa has gone – and I am tempted all the time to lock the door, put the key in my pocket and go over to Cambridge for company. A letter from Uncle came here just after Papa left. I keep the letter in case I have an opportunity of getting the books he alluded to – and as it cannot be very important since you have Uncle himself with you. I enclose, however, note sent by him from Mr. Wamolk of Galt about son. Also an enquiry that was forwarded to me from the Young Men’s Christian Union. Mr. Baldwin was mightily surprised at the audience that assembled to hear you. He told me that it was the largest audience they had had in the hall since it was opened to the public. It seems that a Director’s Meeting had been appointed for that same evening – but the President hearing frequent demonstrations of applause from the audience thought he would take a peep and see what was going on. He was surprised at the size and apparent interest of the audience and came back and proposed adjourning their meeting till next day and taking the opportunity of hearing the lecture themselves which they accordingly did.

Article content And Mr. Baldwin said that was the first time they ever adjourned a Director’s Meeting for any lecture. I was out at Cambridge last night – all were well. Grace had just left for New York. Dr. Blake has made an arrangement for me to give a lecture on Visible Speech before the International Medical Congress in Philadelphia for September 4th. Willie Hubbard came to stay with me last night and we tried a new experiment with success. It was to see whether the sound produced by the vibrating lead pencil would be audible at the receiving end without any electro-magnet. Fig. 1 shows the arrangement which you heard. Fig. 2. shows the new arrangement. Upon vibrating S – a sound was heard from A. With fond love

Alec. The Bell Letters are annotated by Brian Wood, curator, Bell Homestead National Historic Site.

