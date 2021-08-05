Bell describes success with telephone demonstrations

Every family has its stories. Passed down through the generations as tales told at family gatherings or by grandparents to their grandchildren, they detail who we are and how we came to be. However, how many of us can tell our stories through the exact words of the people that lived them?

Alexander Graham Bell and his descendants could easily answer this question. Born in an age when letter writing was commonplace with most people, Aleck and his family were copious writers who held that their epistles to each other should not be discarded. As a result, their story can be told, today, through thousands of letters dating as early as 1862, when the inventor was only fifteen years old.

Born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass can best be seen through the letters that passed between these individuals. These letters we present to you here.

In this letter to his parents, Alec describes his success with telephone demonstrations at Harvard and includes a handwritten diagram of his apparatus. In just a few months, this same telephone would be used to conduct the first successful long distance telephone call between Brantford and Paris.

Boston, May 3rd/76

My Papa & Mama

The experiments at Harvard College went off splendidly – even to the transmission of vocal utterance. Articulate sounds were heard by all who listened into the tube. Several professors distinguished vowel sounds. The apparatus was made specially for the occasion and worked well.