Bell describes success with telephone demonstrations

Every family has its stories. Passed down through the generations as tales told at family gatherings or by grandparents to their grandchildren, they detail who we are and how we came to be. However, how many of us can tell our stories through the exact words of the people that lived them?
Alexander Graham Bell and his descendants could easily answer this question. Born in an age when letter writing was commonplace with most people, Aleck and his family were copious writers who held that their epistles to each other should not be discarded. As a result, their story can be told, today, through thousands of letters dating as early as 1862, when the inventor was only fifteen years old.
Born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass can best be seen through the letters that passed between these individuals. These letters we present to you here.
In this letter to his parents, Alec describes his success with telephone demonstrations at Harvard and includes a handwritten diagram of his apparatus. In just a few months, this same telephone would be used to conduct the first successful long distance telephone call between Brantford and Paris.
Boston, May 3rd/76
My Papa & Mama
The experiments at Harvard College went off splendidly – even to the transmission of vocal utterance. Articulate sounds were heard by all who listened into the tube. Several professors distinguished vowel sounds. The apparatus was made specially for the occasion and worked well.
S and S1 are pieces of steel spring, about the size of one’s thumbnail, glued to the centres of the stretched membranes. M and M1 are two electro magnets. Hamlet’s soliloquy, Upon Death, was recited into A and articulate sounds (much more distinct than any Papa heard) preceded from Z.
All the experiments were great successes. I am hard at work upon a paper upon Telephony to be read before the Academy of Science and Arts. If successful the reading of the paper will be one of the great events of my life. It will be one of the milestones by which I measure time.
I am troubled at not hearing from home and fear that Mama is still unwell. Please let me know.
Your loving son
Alec
Prof. A.M. Bell
Brantford
The Bell Letters are annotated by Brian Wood, curator, Bell Homestead National Historic Site.