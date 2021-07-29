Bell assures Mabel he will not relinquish telegraphy

Every family has its stories. Passed down through the generations as tales told at family gatherings or by grandparents to their grandchildren, they detail who we are and how we came to be. However, how many of us can tell our stories through the exact words of the people that lived them?

Alexander Graham Bell and his descendants could easily answer this question. Born in an age when letter writing was commonplace with most people, Aleck and his family were copious writers who held that their epistles to each other should not be discarded. As a result, their story can be told, today, through thousands of letters dating as early as 1862, when the inventor was only fifteen years old.

Born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass can best be seen through the letters that passed between these individuals. These letters we present to you here.

With telegraphic work taking its toll on Alec’s health and impeding on his work with the deaf, he expressed frustration to both Mabel and her father, Gardiner Hubbard. Realizing that her father, Alec’s primary financier, would not permit their marriage if the telegraphic work was not completed, Mabel was quite direct in order to keep him on track. With hurt feelings, Alec took pen in hand.

Boston University

No. 18 Beacon Street,

Boston, May 6th, 1876

My dear little girl

I left Cambridge this evening with my sentence unfinished – with my words unexplained – and with a heart-sick feeling of having startled and shocked you most unmercifully. Please don’t think so badly of me after all. I have no intention of relinquishing telegraphy even though you – your father and all the world should forsake me. The fact is I was startled and shocked too. Your words distressed me so much that I felt the wish rise in my heart that I had never know telegraphy – or that your father had never been interested in my plans.