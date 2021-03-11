Bell admits procrastination 'my besetting sin'

Born in Scotland in 1847, Alexander Graham Bell lived a unique life. Influenced by his father, Melville, a professor of elocution, and his deaf mother, Eliza; the loss of his brothers, Melville and Edward, to Consumption; and marriage to his deaf pupil, Mabel Hubbard, Bell left a legacy to the world that few could imagine living without. How this came to pass is best revealed through the letters between these individuals. Here, we present those letters to you.

In our world of electronic and digital communications, one wonders what evidence of our day-to-day lives will exist for our descendants in the next century. Modern technology has given us the ability to be in almost constant touch with one another. But, will our emails and texts still exist a hundred years from now? For decades, letter writing was often an everyday occurrence for most people. Keeping in touch meant sitting down with pen and paper. Receiving a letter was often an exciting event, especially from someone miles away. And, for many, including Alexander Graham Bell and his family, these letters were something to be kept, not simply discarded once read. The Bells were profuse writers and as a result, their story can be told today through thousands of letters.

Alec agreed with Mabel that procrastination was his worst fault. With the failure of his new Spark Arrester to clear the path for his telegraphic scheme without interference from other inventors, his spirits were clearly low as evidenced by this letter to Mabel.

Boston University

No. 18 Beacon Street

Boston, Feb 17th, 1876

My darling May

How could I be angry with you for writing. You must not let that thought trouble you. I am very proud of you and love you very much for writing such a noble whole-souled letter. Procrastination is indeed my besetting sin. Help me Mabel to conquer it. I will not disguise from you dear what a blow this misfortune has been to me – for I had looked to this new patent to avoid all conflict with Gray – & to place the control of the new system of Telegraphy entirely in my own hands.

I feel it more deeply than anything that has ever before happened to me – except one thing! And you know what that is. If I don’t seem to be much affected by it – it is because the blow is so deep. It is my way – The deepest feelings are those beneath the surface.

I must go to catch the train to Lynn. Just received a kind note from your father. If any telegram comes for me today please send it to the University tomorrow morning – as my classes meet tomorrow.

Goodbye – with a heartful of love and gratitude to my dear little girl.

Your

Alec

Miss Mabel Hubbard

Brattle St. Cambridge

