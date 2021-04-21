BCHS listens to voice of patients
Gail Gloster was taught by her parents that if you can, you give back.
Gloster was born in Belleville, Ont. Her father was the police chief in Perth, south of Ottawa.
Growing up, Gloster met numerous police officers, so policing was her first dream as a career. However, her father was concerned about her safety. So, she considered becoming a physician but gave up on that because of the expense of attending medical school.
“My mother worked in the imaging department at a hospital and this prompted me to become a nurse,” Gloster said.
“I studied at Humber College and became a registered nurse, working first at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Toronto.”
Gloster went on to be a nurse in long-term care before becoming a health-care co-ordinator for the Ontario Ministry of Correctional Services.
“I worked at the Vanier Institute for Women, a medium and maximum correctional facility for women and female young offenders,” she said.
“I quickly learned that our preconceived thoughts about inmates can be wrong. I remember an inmate who was jailed for killing her young child. She told me that she didn’t do it. Eventually, when experts discovered her child had asphyxiated, she was released.”
In 2015, Gloster, who had retired, moved to Brantford. True to her upbringing, she looked for ways to give back.
“I had been involved in all the communities I had lived. So, when we arrived in Brantford, I contacted the Brant Community Healthcare System and learned about the many ways people can volunteer with Brantford General and Willett hospitals,” Gloster said.
Three years after joining the hospital volunteer association, Gloster discovered she could bring her nursing experience to the hospital Patient Family Advisory Council.
“Members of the Patient Family Advisory Council share their lived experiences in health care to help make a difference in the care provided at the BGH and Willett,” Gloster said.
“It isn’t restricted to people who have worked in health care. Patients and families also contribute to making positive changes, so we all receive the best care possible.”
Sara Fretz is the patient relations co-ordinator and organizes the monthly meetings of the council.
“Staff and physicians discuss issues and consider changes, such as to the visitors policy during COVID-19,” Fretz said.
“Another example is examining patient falls. The members are provided hospital data and discuss potential changes. The nurses and physicians get to hear the opinions and suggestions of the public.”
Gloster is proud of the work of the Patient Family Advisory Council, saying: “We get a sense of being heard, that we are making things better. It is a wonderful group of people to be part of.”
She said health care is all about change.
“The Patient Family Advisory Council is my way of giving back.”
If interested in joining the patient council, send an email to: Patientrelations@bchsys.org
Hospital Insider is written by Gary Chalk for the Brant Community Healthcare System.