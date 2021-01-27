Article content

The laboratory at the Brant Community Healthcare System is a beehive of activity.

“We examine samples of blood, various tissues, and body fluids to help diagnose diseases,” said Dr. Kathy Chorneyko, the lab’s medical director. “Tests are also conducted to help in detecting bacteria, fungus, viruses and parasites.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. BCHS lab meets challenges of pandemic Back to video

“The work in the laboratory is vitally important for physicians, nurse, and other providers to develop care plans for their patients and monitor their condition.”

Last March, as COVID-19 circled the globe, laboratory staff took on additional tasks. New policies and procedures were developed and extensive training was done for staff and physicians at Brantford General Hospital and the Willett urgent-care clinic in Paris so they would be prepared to meet the continually changing needs of a pandemic.

Efforts to process and track COVID-19 are labour intensive and create more work.