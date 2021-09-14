BCHS board 'here to do a public service'

For almost three years, Paul Emerson has served as chair of the board of directors of the Brant Community Healthcare System, which operates Brantford General Hospital and the Willett Hospital in Paris.

“In 2019, a new board was being organized,” Emerson said recently. “Initially, we served an advisory role until the board was formalized in January 2020.”

Emerson joined the board after retiring as CAO of Brant County, a position he held for eight years. Before that he was CAO of the Grand River Conservation Authority.

“We are a very diverse and engaged group of local citizens with a wide variety of skills,” he said of the 12-member board.

“We are here to do a public service.”

The board’s role is to provide oversight of the BCHS, most importantly to ensure standards consistent with a high level of patient care are met.

In January 2020, just as Emerson and the other board members were settling in working alongside the senior administration team, COVID-19 swept through the world.

“There is a steep learning curve when you join a board, but more so in health care,” Emerson said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on health care.”

He said David McNeil, BCHS’s president and CEO, has from the start kept board members informed.

“David and his team have been outstanding to work alongside.”

COVID-19 necessitated the development of many contingency plans. Some were implemented; others were not required.

“The staff, physicians and volunteers have done an incredible job, often having to face the unknowns of COVID-19,” Emerson said.

“They have concentrated on the health and safety of everyone while putting their lives at risk. Everyone throughout Brantford and Brant County should be very proud of their accomplishments.”