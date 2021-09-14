BCHS board 'here to do a public service'
Article content
For almost three years, Paul Emerson has served as chair of the board of directors of the Brant Community Healthcare System, which operates Brantford General Hospital and the Willett Hospital in Paris.
Advertisement
Article content
“In 2019, a new board was being organized,” Emerson said recently. “Initially, we served an advisory role until the board was formalized in January 2020.”
BCHS board 'here to do a public service' Back to video
Emerson joined the board after retiring as CAO of Brant County, a position he held for eight years. Before that he was CAO of the Grand River Conservation Authority.
“We are a very diverse and engaged group of local citizens with a wide variety of skills,” he said of the 12-member board.
“We are here to do a public service.”
The board’s role is to provide oversight of the BCHS, most importantly to ensure standards consistent with a high level of patient care are met.
In January 2020, just as Emerson and the other board members were settling in working alongside the senior administration team, COVID-19 swept through the world.
“There is a steep learning curve when you join a board, but more so in health care,” Emerson said.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on health care.”
He said David McNeil, BCHS’s president and CEO, has from the start kept board members informed.
“David and his team have been outstanding to work alongside.”
COVID-19 necessitated the development of many contingency plans. Some were implemented; others were not required.
“The staff, physicians and volunteers have done an incredible job, often having to face the unknowns of COVID-19,” Emerson said.
“They have concentrated on the health and safety of everyone while putting their lives at risk. Everyone throughout Brantford and Brant County should be very proud of their accomplishments.”
Advertisement
Article content
“The quality of care provided to patients throughout COVID-19 has not suffered.”
In addition, to ensuring a high level of quality patient care is met, the board has continued its focus on infrastructure. Emerson cited as examples the redevelopment of the emergency department at BGH, additional beds at the Willett and more medical equipment, including plans to buy a second CT scanner.
“We have worked closely with the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care and the hospital foundation and donors to come as far as we have,” he said.
“There is still much to do.”
Emerson cited some good news about the finances of BCHS.
He noted that the new board inherited a “whopping $30-million working capital deficit,” the result of historical operating deficits. Last Friday, the provincial government announced $12.9 million for BCHS to be put toward the working capital deficit.
“And, for the first time in eight years, the operating budget had a small surplus at year end.”
For the fiscal year 2020-21, which ended March 31, BCHS has operating surplus of $1.9 million.
Emerson said he recognizes that the BCHS is just one spoke of the health care wheel in our community, and that collaboration is the way of the future.
He is also quick to say that it is the entire organization that will make the BCHS better, not just the board and certainly not just the chair.
Hospital Insider is written by Gary Chalk, who assists with communications for the Brant Community Healthcare System.