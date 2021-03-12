





Article content It’s often said the future isn’t chiseled in stone. But sometimes it is — and Audrey Munson is proof. Even if you don’t know her name, chances are good you’ve seen her. She was “America’s first supermodel,” made famous, not by fashion but by art. In the early 1900s, Munson was the much-in-demand muse for the greatest sculptors. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Art of faith: Statue of limitations Back to video When her parents split, the future icon eventually moved with her mother to New York City where she had a few bit parts in theatre. The two were window-shopping one day when Munson was spotted by photographer Felix Herzog, who asked her to pose for him at his studio, accompanied by her mother. Herzog connected Munson with his friends in the art world. Though she posed for painters, illustrators and photographers, she modelled most for sculptors. Within a decade, her likeness was all over the country, on statuary, monuments and allegorical sculpture, mostly on state capitols and other prominent public buildings.

Article content Known as America’s Venus, Munson was the model for 12 statues in New York City alone, found everywhere from Central Park to the top of the Manhattan Municipal Building. When the Pan-Pacific International Exhibition was held in San Francisco, Munson posed for three-fifths of the many statues showcased there. “Long after she and everyone else of this generation shall have become dust,” wrote a reporter in 1915, “Audrey Munson… will live in the bronzes and canvasses of the art centers of the world.” And she does. She’s also immortalized in four silent films, including two in which she appeared as a model in the nude, which was not as uncommon as you might think before the movie industry pulled in the reigns in 1934. For sculptors, and then the public, the model became the embodiment of ideals like truth, duty, honour, and victory. But her real life was much more messy. In 1919, the doctor who owned the home the Munsons lived in fell in love with the model, then murdered his wife so he’d be available to marry her. Munson and her mother fled to Toronto temporarily, after denying she’d had any romantic link with the killer. Her modelling career over because of changing tastes, Munson attempted suicide in 1921 by swallowing mercury. A decade later, her mother had her committed to a mental institution where she suffered from depression and schizophrenia for 65 years, until her death in 1996 at 104. For decades, Munson had no visitors. The woman emblazoned on buildings and bridges across the nation was shut away, unseen, for most of her life.

Article content After her cremation, she was buried in a family plot, without a gravestone or statuary of her own. A simple marker was added by the family 25 years later. Today, millions who pass by her likeness know nothing about her. It’s a cautionary tale for those who seek fame and recognition. But, more than that, Munson’s story has much to say about the nature of legacy — what we leave behind. For those of us who try to follow the teachings of Jesus, the ultimate goal is to become like Him, the embodiment of love, humility, servanthood, and sacrifice. As the apostle Paul puts it, we must “be mature in the Lord, measuring up to the full and complete standard of Christ”; “grow in every way more and more like Christ”; and be part of a church that’s “growing, healthy, and full of love” (Eph. 4:13-16) But the ideal and the real deal are drastically different. As much as we try to embody our calling, and the best of our intentions, none of us measure up. That’s why we need Jesus in the first place. “For everyone has sinned,” says Romans 3. “We all fall short of God’s glorious standard. Yet God, in his grace, freely makes us right in His sight through Jesus Christ by freeing us from the penalty for our sins. “For He presented Jesus as the sacrifice for our sin. People are made right with God when they believe Jesus sacrificed his life for them, shedding his blood.” (vv. 23-25) That means we don’t have to be perfect, just purposeful as we strive to be the best we can. Despite our flaws, all of us do good, too, and the messiness of our lives doesn’t cancel it out.

Article content Audrey Munson may not be remembered on a personal level, but it doesn’t detract from her wonderful contribution to beauty and the celebration of human ideals. Three generations from now, most of us will be forgotten by those alive. Few of us will be remembered for our words, work, or wealth. But as we model the character and conduct of Christ, God can sculpt in our children and those who respect us, a lasting legacy of faith and love as we show them what that looks like. As it’s passed forward, the power and relevance of Jesus continue, even if our recognition does not. Yes, we’re statues of limitations, but still works of art, thanks to God’s grace — provided our faith is more than a pose. Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca. A former TV reporter, he pastors a non-denominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.

