Article content

It is said that there are two kinds of people in the world: people who love cats, and people with bad taste.

I heartily agree with this sentiment and fail to understand why anyone would not love these furry balls of cuteness.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. All abuzz about catnip's attraction for cats Back to video

There are eight families or lineages of cats as determined by DNA analysis that come from 37 living cat species. Before DNA, the evolution of cats was a difficult study as fossil remains were rare. They also are difficult to tell apart from each other as the differences can be subtle.

Cats first appeared in Asia almost 11 million years ago with the ancestor of the modern domestic cat being one of the last to appear about 3.4 million years ago. However, cats do not appear to have been domesticated until around 8,000 to 10,000 years ago.

There have been about 10 different migrations of cats between Asia and North America, in both directions. These migrations were over the land bridge between Siberia and Alaska as sea levels rose and fell over millions of years due to ice ages that periodically stored enough water in ice that the sea level was reduced to allow migration across dry land between the continents.