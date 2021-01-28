All abuzz about catnip's attraction for cats

Tim Philp  •  For the Expositor
Jan 28, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  3 minute read
Catnip is known to hold a special place in the hearts of felines, who often respond by rubbing their face and head in the plant, rolling around on the ground, then zoning out in a state of intoxicated repose. Photo by ETIENNE TORBEY /AFP via Getty Images

It is said that there are two kinds of people in the world: people who love cats, and people with bad taste.

I heartily agree with this sentiment and fail to understand why anyone would not love these furry balls of cuteness.

There are eight families or lineages of cats as determined by DNA analysis that come from 37 living cat species. Before DNA, the evolution of cats was a difficult study as fossil remains were rare. They also are difficult to tell apart from each other as the differences can be subtle.

Cats first appeared in Asia almost 11 million years ago with the ancestor of the modern domestic cat being one of the last to appear about 3.4 million years ago. However, cats do not appear to have been domesticated until around 8,000 to 10,000 years ago.

There have been about 10 different migrations of cats between Asia and North America, in both directions. These migrations were over the land bridge between Siberia and Alaska as sea levels rose and fell over millions of years due to ice ages that periodically stored enough water in ice that the sea level was reduced to allow migration across dry land between the continents.

Only one species, Felis silvestris lybica, has been successfully domesticated. Most cats are just too independent and solitary to hang around humans for long. As well, as they grow older, cats, such as lions, tigers, and jaguars, become increasingly feral.

Cats have had a love-hate relationship with humanity.  During the time of the Egyptian pharaohs, cats were worshiped as gods. Fast forward to medieval times and the cat was considered a consort of the devil and many were killed, especially black cats who were deemed especially evil.

This attitude may have contributed to the spread of the black death in Europe as the disease was spread by fleas carried by rats. With few cats around, the rats spread everywhere, particularly where humans settled due to an abundance of food.

As any cat lover will tell you, at some considerable length, cats are affectionate, cuddly and have an abundance of cuteness. They love to play and take special delight in stalking your feet, particularly under the blankets as you try to sleep.

Any cat owner who has ever put a packet of catnip handy to a cat has noticed the reaction. It starts with cautious sniffs and soon devolves into rolling, growling and frantic activity. This lasts for about 10 minutes, at which time the cat becomes temporarily immune to the effects of the catnip. Interestingly , catnip only affects cats after they reach sexual maturity in about six months. Catnip is a member of the mint family and has evolved chemicals called nepetalactones, which stimulate the cat’s brain that mimics a sexual response to a queen in heat. This effect appears to work on all species of cat from your domestic tabby to the largest tiger.

There may another reason cats have evolved the reactions to catnip that they have. It seems that nepetalactone is 10 times more effective at repelling mosquitoes than DEET, the common chemical used in mosquito repellent. This may have a survival benefit for cats who, protected from these pesky bloodsucking insects, can remain still while they stalk their prey. You can imagine how difficult it would be to remain motionless while tracking a mouse or vole whilst being eaten alive by mosquitoes. This has the added benefit in protecting from mosquito-borne illnesses. The fewer bites you have, the less chance of developing heart-worm for instance.

Regardless of the reason for cat’s reaction to catnip, it is amusing to watch and the cat appears to enjoy the process.

Anything we can do to improve the lives of our feline overlords is a good thing.

Tim Philp has enjoyed science since he was old enough to read. Having worked in technical fields all his life, he shares his love of science with readers weekly. He can be reached by e-mail at: tphilp@bfree.on.ca.