This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Air conditioning: Cold comfort

Air conditioning: Cold comfort

Article content The debate over air conditioning is heating up.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content As a summer swelter bakes large swaths of the continent, people who never felt the need for AC in the past have cleaned out supplies in many areas. That’s ironic because — as author Eric Dean Wilson points out — AC is one of the reasons behind the heat wave in the first place. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Air conditioning: Cold comfort Back to video But “climate control” is now so common, we forget what a stunning innovation mechanical cooling was in the early 1900s. Back then, the priority was money, not comfort. The first systems were to regulate the temperature of valuable commodities such as cotton, tobacco and chewing gum. Then, in 1903, the first air conditioning for people was installed at the New York Stock Exchange, because keeping traders cool brought in much higher stock returns. The next milestone was 1925 when the Rivoli Theatre in Manhattan installed AC, making it “the talk of Broadway” and ushering in the summer blockbuster. Until then, movie theatres had shut down in the summer because of the heat. With the 1928 invention of the coolant freon, AC opened the door to skyscrapers, promises of greater productivity among workers and new migration to the American South and West, including desert communities, such as Phoenix and Las Vegas. Cooling soon became a status symbol, unavailable to the poor and people of colour. By 1980, when only half of Canadians and Americans had AC, freon was identified as a serious threat to the ozone layer, which absorbs much of the sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation. Scientists warned depletion would lead to crop failures, the collapse of ocean food systems and an epidemic of new skin cancer cases.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Despite heavy lobbying by the cooling industry, nations joined together to ban production and save the planet. Today, the Montreal Protocol remains the world’s only successful international environmental treaty But the replacements for freon and other refrigerants are also harmful. They absorb infrared radiation from the sun, and trap heat that would otherwise escape into space, worsening climate change. So many nations are moving to alternatives that could help us reach a third of the target set by the Paris Climate Agreement. Even so, AC consumes huge amounts of electricity and often leads to blackouts during heat waves. And, in cities where it’s intensive, AC actually makes the surrounding climate hotter by 12 C, threatening the lives of those who don’t have access. Research also says constant exposure to AC can stop our bodies from adjusting to hot conditions, which can lead to medical problems. Though nobody is talking about scrapping AC, critics say we should focus on cooling public spaces, rather than emphasize costly individual comfort. Measures would include public cooling centres, smart-design architecture and more outdoor areas with shady trees and splash pads. But that would take a huge change in thinking. Right now AC separates people by class, race and even nation. “It’s time we became more comfortable with discomfort,” says Eric Wilson. “Our survival may depend on it.” I’m not optimistic. The AC situation is just one of countless scenarios in which we must choose between the wider good or our own self-interest. And we all know how that usually ends. In essence, that’s the crux of spirituality. All world religions challenge us to control our pride and selfish desires, and put God and others first.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But that totally goes against our human nature, which is why faith is declining in a culture that constantly tells us we should have and do what we want, because we’re special, we’re entitled and we deserve it. Jesus knew it was counter-intuitive when He told us to love your neighbours as ourselves. “Do to others whatever you’d like them to do to you,” He said. “You can enter God’s Kingdom only through the narrow gate… But it’s very narrow and the road is hard, so only a few ever take it.” (Matt. 7:12-14) Building on that, the Apostle Paul said: “Don’t be selfish. Be humble, thinking of others as more important than yourselves. Don’t look out only for your own interests, but take an interest in others, too. You must have the same attitude Jesus had. “Though He was God, He didn’t think equality with God was something to cling to. Instead, He gave up his divine privileges… was born as a human being, and humbled himself in obedience to God, dying a criminal’s death on a cross.” (Phil. 2:3-8) Others before self. It begins in our daily lives with gestures big and small. Once selflessness becomes habit and the biggest part of who we are, it’ll filter into our social attitudes. And, the more of us who undergo that transformation, the easier it becomes to enact meaningful change on a community, national, and global scale. But, as we’ve seen during the pandemic, even overwhelming scientific consensus and mountains of evidence are not enough to stop a significant number of people from emphasizing their wants, their “rights” and their “freedoms,” regardless of how they affect others.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content It’s important to note that not all who take a pass on vaccination are in that camp, but many are. And that doesn’t bode well for efforts to address the perils of air conditioning or any other social issue that might affect the comfort and convenience of the me-firsters. If anything, the gate to godly selflessness is getting even more narrow. But we can start with our own example, practising concern, compassion and co-operation. Just be ready for some heat along the way. Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a non-denominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford