Article content It’s unlikely any product will unseat the Camden Bench as the world’s most uncomfortable piece of street furniture — and the manufacturer couldn’t be happier. While most furniture is made for rest and relaxation, the Camden Bench is designed to offer the opposite. It’s part of an urban trend called “hostile architecture” — fixtures that discourage people from getting comfy and hanging around too long. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. A true benchmark of spirituality Back to video That’s not a new notion. Most park benches are built to offer people a rest, without letting them fully relax. They often include armrests, to stop people from lying down. The same design is seen in hard plain seats at bus stops and in airports. Some fast food restaurants use uncomfortable “15-minute seats” to encourage customer turnover. But the Camden Bench takes things to a new level. First designed by a firm called Factory Furniture for the northwest London borough of Camden, the bench is a plain lightly sculpted chunk of concrete with rounded edges, and slopes in places you wouldn’t expect.

Article content Those slopes and the hard surface make the bench almost impossible to sleep on, which is the design’s whole point. But its configuration doesn’t just discourage the homeless. Intentionally, the Camden Bench has no slots or crevices, so dealers have no place to stash drugs or money. Edges on the bench vary in height, to stop skateboarders from sliding across the surfaces. And there’s no place for litterers to leave their leftovers. On top of that, the bench discourages thieves because of recesses near the ground that let sitters tuck bags behind their legs, it has a special coating that repels graffiti paint and it’s so big and heavy it can even be used to block traffic for special events when lifted by a crane. Though municipal officials in many places have enthusiastically embraced the bench, critics haven’t sat still. Many have decried the way the benches target the homeless, and point out the seats don’t solve the problem — they just move it to somewhere else. Artist Sarah Ross was so miffed, she came up with satirical “archisuits” — leisurewear designed to let people work around the hostile fixtures. Regardless of their merit in the world at large, Camden Benches, metaphorically speaking, would be a great asset in many churches. That’s not to say the family of God shouldn’t be a place of rest. In fact, it was Jesus who said, “Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I’ll give you rest.” (Matt. 11:28)

Article content But rest and respite are not the same as resignation and retirement. It’s one thing to regroup, renew and recharge, and quite another to stall out, stand pat and stay put. Consider the pandemic. Many of us have used this time to rethink how we’re living. In my own case, I just resigned from a school breakfast program that took up a good chunk of my time for the better part of a decade. For many reasons, it was the right decision, at the right time. But I already know I’ll eventually have to refocus time and energy back into that kind of community of service. That’s because most worship doesn’t happen in church buildings, but in daily life. In Romans 12, Paul writes, “I plead with you to give your bodies to God because of all He’s done for you. Let them be a living and holy sacrifice—the kind He’ll find acceptable. This is truly the way to worship him. Don’t copy the behaviour and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. “Then you’ll learn to know God’s will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect.” (vv. 1,2) That’s not just a plea for righteous living but a call to love and service. The more we let Him change the way we think, the more we’ll want to be involved in the things that are closest to His heart, like helping the poor and the vulnerable. Sunday worship is supposed to be the culmination of a week of service, not a substitute for it. Simply put, who we are and how we see ourselves determines what we do. As someone wise once said, “The church is a hospital for sinners, not a hotel for saints.”

Article content The church was designed to let us come to God for rest and healing, but with confidence that we will, indeed, be rested and healed through His love and power. And when that happens, we need to channel our gratitude and giftedness into serving others. Let me be clear. God doesn’t love us more when we do more. So this isn’t about earning His approval and winning spiritual gold stars. But when we love Him — and the people around us — paying forward our blessings will be a natural extension of who we are. And when enough of us do that, we won’t just move social problems, we’ll remove them, to a large extent. But first we’ll have to reject padded pews and crosses. You can’t even pick up your cross if you’re sitting down. So, rest when you have to, then get off your duff and on your way to making a difference. If you’re going to wear holes in your jeans, they should be in the knees, not the seat. Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca. A former TV reporter, he pastors a non-denominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.

