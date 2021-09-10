This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







A free-wheeling prospective perspective Andrew Renton

Article content Flux is a part of life and most of us are used to cycling through change. But change through cycling was the focus of activist Jaime Ortiz Marino.

Article content As recounted in the book, The 99% Invisible City, Marino left his home country of Colombia to get a degree in architecture and design in the U.S. But when he returned to his hometown of Bogota, the capital city, he saw it in a whole different light. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. A free-wheeling prospective perspective Back to video He was disturbed at how it was blindly following the car-crazed culture of America. To Marino, it made much more sense to emphasize cycling because it embodied individuality, simplicity, ease of mobility and concern for the environment. So he organized local cyclists and got official permission to temporarily close two major streets to traffic, so bikers and pedestrians could use them. The event was called Ciclovia. Almost a half a century later, Ciclovia is still a fixture in Bogota. Every Sunday and on public holidays, a wide network of city streets is closed to vehicles, turning more than 100 kilometres of roadway into a paved path for walkers, runners, skaters, and cyclists. Each week, more than two million people — about a third of the city’s population — take advantage of Ciclovia. Experts say the idea took off because Marino broke the cycle of assumption that streets belong only to cars; that it’s normal to clog the roads with vehicles, even though urban areas had few cars a century ago. When people saw a different possibility, it because wildly popular. That’s why Ciclovia has survived many different city administrations and sparked occasional versions worldwide, including in Halifax, Toronto and Vancouver.

Article content That success has also inspired cycling activists to push for their fair share of the road in other ways. In Wichita, Kansas, a group glued 120 toilet plungers to the asphalt, to create a bike lane in a particularly dangerous spot. Cyclists have set up similar impromptu safety measures in other cities, and authorities have often responded by making them official. When it comes to how we use our cities, issues like safety, noise, pollution, and the fair use of space must be taken into account, but that seldom happens. Cars take up huge amounts of room for movement and parking, so cities expand even more, and urban sprawl worsens. There are signs bicycles and ebikes will lessen our dependency on cars, but many drivers still resent having to share any roadway at all. For people of faith, this is a spiritual issue. Reducing the monopoly of cars even a little would make us more faithful stewards of an increasingly fragile environment; it could get us out of our cars and mingling with other people; promote a healthier lifestyle; and make our public spaces more human and enjoyable. But there’s a wider issue. The experience of Jaime Marino teaches us that meaningful change happens best when someone sees a new perspective, takes the initiative, and inspires others to join the push for transformation by making the benefits clear and compelling. In a nutshell, that’s what Jesus calls us to do. “Love your enemies!” He says. “Do good to those who hate you. Bless those who curse you. Pray for those who hurt you… Do to others as you would like them to do to you.

Article content If you love only those who love you, why should you get credit for that? Even unbelievers love those who love them! And if you do good only to those who do good to you, even sinners do that! “Love your enemies! Do good to them…. and you will truly be acting as children of the Most High, for He is kind to those who are unthankful and wicked. You must be compassionate, just as your Father is compassionate.” (Luke 6:27-35) More and more these days, anger and frustration are becoming the social norm, resulting in division, condemnation, and the exclusion of anyone with a different view. Just look at the news and social media. It’s not a pretty situation, but it does present an opportunity for believers. Like Marino, we must model a new way of looking at things that breaks the cycle of assumption about how we should treat others. If people of faith are genuinely true to their convictions, we’ll stand in sharp contrast to a harsh, impatient, and judgmental world where many are rejected because they’re difficult or different. Like anything else that’s in short supply, love and acceptance will become even more prized and coveted when they’re genuine, and when we demonstrate their many benefits and blessings. Love, after all, brings a sense of personal space and freedom, it’s healthy, brings people together, reduces emotional pollution, and allows us to get where we want to go. But the first step is to show people what’s possible. So when it comes to making the world a better place, break the cycle. Change the cycle. Be the cycle. Then it will no longer be a vicious one. Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a nondenominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (bit.ly/3fs3NCd), and teaches media at Wilfrid Laurier University.

