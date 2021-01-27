10BQ broadcasts in Brantford

Article content
Have you turned on your radio to your favourite station today to catch the traffic report, to find out the news at home and abroad, to listen to the weather report or your favourite tunes?
Back in the late 1800s and early 1900s, men, such as Heinrich Hertz and Guglielmo Marconi, were experimenting with the transmission of radio waves. The City of Brantford was not to be left behind.
In 1895, Tom Brown came to Brantford where he and son Harold left their marks. Before the First World War, Harold began working on a small ham radio set, but when the war broke out, all amateur licenses were cancelled. The set was shelved until 1919. Tom and Harold revived it and worked on it until all was ready for the public.
Station 10BQ
In 1922, the Browns obtained an amateur experimental radio licence and were given the call letters 3TP. Phonograph music was played and messages were relayed to test material for the new transmitter.