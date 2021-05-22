





Article content The co-manager of the Twin Valley Zoo says she was in tears after learning that golf courses could reopen but not her Brant County operation. “I’m crushed,” said Jennifer Stallman, who said the family-run zoo is losing thousands of dollars a day by being closed. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Zoo operator 'crushed' gates must stay closed Back to video “We were so hopeful.” According to the Ontario’s new pandemic reopening plan announced last Thursday, zoos can’t unlock their gates until the province moves into Step One, which takes effect two weeks after 60 per cent of adults in the province have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s estimated to be in mid-June. The province said openings will come with restrictions and some form of limited capacity. The announcement cuts drastically into the zoo’s normal 183 open days, when it must make enough money to feed the 326 various animals for the rest of the year. “We have no firm opening date – just a tentative date of June 14 that’s based on the vaccination rate.”

Article content Stallman said Twin Valley has 25 acres of open space and 17 acres that are walkable. “My parking lot only holds 125 so the most we would normally have at any given time is about 450 people.” She said the zoo provides families with young children an opportunity to be outdoors for a safe activity. And the animals are miss interaction with people. “The flamingos are fine – they don’t care for people anyway and are content to be pretty much on their own. But Leroy, the dromedary, has his favourite people and is missing them,” she said. “The goats really miss interaction and, every time we drive by, they’re yelling and calling to us. It’s enrichment to them to have people around and it’s educational for the public.” Last season, outdoor zoos were allowed to open with golf courses. Stallman said she doesn’t know why that’s changed. “All businesses need to be able to open but there seems to be a priority to get the doctors, lawyers and those with money out on the golf courses. I don’t know why an adult’s mental health seems to be a priority over a child’s mental health.” She noted that zoo visitors are almost all families, while golfers tend to come from separate households to play their sport. Twin Valley Zoo normally needs to draw $2,000 a day during its open season in order to over-winter properly. The zoo has a GoFundMe page at gofund.me/00a34806 that has drawn more than $7,000 in donations. On Twin Valley’s popular Facebook page, Stallman has outlined other ways people can support zoo.

Article content Supporters are asked to share photos and their memories of the zoo, purchase a season pass early, make a donation directly and write or call politicians to push for outdoor zoos to be opened as soon as possible. jpg, BR “We were so hopeful on Thursday and now we’re beyond breaking and frustrated. This isn’t immediate but, if we don’t make enough money this summer, it could reach the point where someone doesn’t get fed in the winter.” Twin Valley features more than 80 species of animals from birds to Siberian tigers. Last year, Twin Valley lost about $150,000 in revenue that normally would come from school trips that were cancelled because of the pandemic. But a public appeal and corporate sponsorship helped the zoo break even. For more information on Twin Valley Zoo, go to www.twinvalleyzoo.com or follow it on Facebook. SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

