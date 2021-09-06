A local teacher says her students have educated her in the need for an economic shift if they are to have any hope for the future.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

That’s why Adrienne Roberts said she’s running for MP in Brantford-Brant in the Sept. 20 federal election.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Years of community activism fuel Roberts' bid for MP job Back to video

“I’m running because of youth,” Roberts, 46, said in an interview.

“I’m inspired by what they tell me. They’re anxious and worried about the future. They feel hopeless when it comes to owning a home, dealing with climate change or getting a job they feel passionate about.”

This is her second election run. She ran for the NDP in Haldimand-Norfolk in the 2019 federal election, finishing third and polling almost 9,000 votes.

Roberts has been with the Grand Erie District School Board since 2009, spending that last two years as head of special education at Tollgate Technological Skills Centre in Brantford. She’s taken an unpaid leave from her job, which was to see her at Hagersville Secondary School this year.

Active in her union, she currently serves as vice-president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation’s bargaining unit.

“I come from a working-class background of miners and electricians so I’m heavily involved with labour ….”

Born and raised in Ancaster, Ont., Roberts said she enjoyed an “idyllic” childhood on a hobby farm with goats and chickens. She said she grew up entering contests at county fairs and taking her goat to the occasional soccer game. Her parents still live in the home they’ve had since 1968.

“My mom is a phenomenal cook and makes on-the-go food for me so I eat while campaigning,” said Roberts. “This is the kind of grassroots team we have.