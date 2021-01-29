Would-be chefs respond to mystery cooking challenge

Susan Gamble
Jan 29, 2021  •  20 hours ago  •  2 minute read
David Ornawka, left, and his son Daniel called themselves the Dysfunctional Chefs as they entered the Chopped Challenge from Oliva Market in Burford, a store selling a wide variety of goods from local suppliers and hand-crafters. SUBMITTED
BURFORD A community market has tapped into social media cooking challenges to give customers a chance to engage in an at-home activities during the pandemic.

Oliva Market, which opened on King Street in June, came up with the Chopped Challenge – a chance to buy a mystery bag of food and create a dinner for four, all captured on video so that social media viewers can decide on a winner.

“It’s been amazing,” said Dan Santos, who co-owns Oliva with his wife, Leah Santos.

Santos said the Chopped Challenge was a way for the business to survive the provincial pandemic lockdown.

Twelve teams of contestants paid $40 for a bag of ingredients.

“Some of the meals they’re coming up with have been amazing,” said Santos.

The teams film themselves and Santos edits and posts the videos for a virtual competition on YouTube.

He said the first day saw 1,000 votes, which doubled on Day 2.

The challenge is so popular that Oliva’s, which has a delivery system that covers Southwestern Ontario, has started to offer the mystery bag apart from the cooking challenge..

“Some people don’t want to compete but they are looking for an activity for the weekend. They buy the bag and, if they email us pictures of what they cooked, they get a coupon for our online store.”

The popularity of the challenge has led Oliva’s to invite people to apply for a spot on an upcoming second challenge

The father-and-son team of David and Daniel Ornawka were took part in the first challenge.

“I agreed because I like cooking,” said Daniel, a Grade 12 student at Assumption College, who is mulling future careers in physics or food.

The Ornawkas made a steak dinner with zesty lime rice and bruschetta on slices of eggplant rather than bread.

Daniel said cooking has taken on more importance for many during the pandemic.

“It’s more important right now to have healthy food. I used to be able to eat more junk because I was going out, playing sports and going to school. Now I need to be a bit more careful.”

Oliva Market features groceries, ready-to-eat meals, candles and home decor from places like Florcita’s Classic Latin Foods, Our Kitchen, La Mia Cucina and Seventh Coffee Co., all of Brantford, muffins from Purple Lips and cheese from Nuts for Cheese, both of London, soups and meats from Sandbar on the Beach in Turkey Point, teas from NerdTeas in Woodstock and dozens of other suppliers.

For information, go to www.olivamarket.ca.

