Worldwide birdwatching event starts Feb. 12

The 24th annual Great Backyard Bird Count is on Feb. 12 to 15.

David Bonter, with the Center for Engagement in Science and Nature at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, said the count is an opportunity for budding birdwatchers and bird-count veterans to use their skills.

People from around the world count the birds they see for at least 15 minutes on one or more days of the count and then enter their checklists online.

“The Great Backyard Bird Count is a simple, welcoming project that both new and veteran birdwatchers enjoy,” said Bonter. “Birds are everywhere and can be counted in backyards, neighbourhoods, suburban parks, wild areas and cities. Scientists need the eyes of the world to collect information about where the birds are.”

During the 2020 count, birdwatchers set new records for the event, turning in nearly 250,000 lists of birds seen, from more than 100 countries, identifying nearly 7,000 of the world’s estimated 10,000 bird species.