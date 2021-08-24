Workplace vaccination policies urged
Local workplaces and organizations are being urged to implement vaccination policies as COVID-19 cases continue to rise during a fourth wave of the virus.
“We need our local municipalities, workplaces and organizations to be trailblazers in safeguarding our community,” Dr. Malcolm Lock, Brant County’s acting medical officer of heath, said Tuesday. “Community workplace vaccination policies should include options allowing for a regular schedule of testing, monitoring and education for unvaccinated employees.
“Organizations may wish to consider inclusion of vaccination policies in their human resources requirements for new hires including temporary staff.”
He said vaccinations and policies that support them are recognized as one of the most important tools in the battle against the virus. It’s now thought that reaching a target of 90 per cent of the population fully vaccinated. in conjunction with other measures, is what’s needed to bring COVID-19 under control, Lock noted during his regular weekly media briefing.
As of Sunday, 76 per cent of Brant residents, aged 12 and older, have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 70 per cent have received both doses.
Locke noted that, a number of organizations, services and amenities are restricting access to their facilities to those who are fully vaccinated or who can demonstrate a negative test of COVID-19. The list is growing daily and includes professional sports teams and concert and theatre companies, he said..
The federal government wants to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for all federal public servants and for air travel, inter-provincial train passengers and cruise ships departing Canada.
Last week, the province announced the necessity for a written vaccination policy to be in place for health-care settings, including hospitals, home and community care, long-term care and ambulance services. This policy requires staff to provide proof of full immunization against COVID-19 or a medical exemption for not being vaccinated.
The Ministry of Education intends to introduce a similar vaccination policy for school boards, and staff in licensed child-care settings. In addition, vaccination policies will also be implemented in additional settings such as post-secondary institutions, licensed retirement homes, women’s shelters, congregate group homes, day programs for adults with developmental disabilities, children’s treatment centres and licensed children’s residential settings, Lock said.
The Ontario Public Service, comprising 64,000 workers, will be subject to the same provincial vaccination policy, he added.
Lock said the health unit supports such measures.
“In my view, the safety of our workforce, customers and broader population should assume precedence over any opposing vaccine arguments.”
Lock is also encouraging employers to allow workers to receive their vaccination shots on work time. All workplaces have the opportunity to have staff vaccinated at numerous convenient locations where appointments aren’t required.
Although vaccinations are important, people also need to continue wearing face coverings, staying home when ill and practising proper cough and sneeze etiquette, Lock said.
