Workplace vaccination policies urged

Local workplaces and organizations are being urged to implement vaccination policies as COVID-19 cases continue to rise during a fourth wave of the virus.

“We need our local municipalities, workplaces and organizations to be trailblazers in safeguarding our community,” Dr. Malcolm Lock, Brant County’s acting medical officer of heath, said Tuesday. “Community workplace vaccination policies should include options allowing for a regular schedule of testing, monitoring and education for unvaccinated employees.

“Organizations may wish to consider inclusion of vaccination policies in their human resources requirements for new hires including temporary staff.”

He said vaccinations and policies that support them are recognized as one of the most important tools in the battle against the virus. It’s now thought that reaching a target of 90 per cent of the population fully vaccinated. in conjunction with other measures, is what’s needed to bring COVID-19 under control, Lock noted during his regular weekly media briefing.

As of Sunday, 76 per cent of Brant residents, aged 12 and older, have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 70 per cent have received both doses.

Locke noted that, a number of organizations, services and amenities are restricting access to their facilities to those who are fully vaccinated or who can demonstrate a negative test of COVID-19. The list is growing daily and includes professional sports teams and concert and theatre companies, he said..

The federal government wants to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for all federal public servants and for air travel, inter-provincial train passengers and cruise ships departing Canada.