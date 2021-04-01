Workplace fatality under investigation

Susan Gamble
Apr 01, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The Ministry of Labour began investigating a workplace fatality on Thursday.
On Thursday, Brantford Police notified the Ministry of Labour about a workplace fatality on Craig Street, near Morton Avenue.

The ministry said two ministry inspectors were assigned to investigate the death, which took place in an industrial area at what was a fertilizer manufacturer.

A current company name could not be confirmed and a security guard at the site said no statement would be issued at the time. The investigation is ongoing.

