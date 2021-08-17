Woman 'phished' thousands from Quebec firm

A Brantford woman, who bilked a Quebec transportation company out of thousands of dollars, was ordered to repay the funds when she appeared in Ontario Court.

Bonnie M. Hunter, 64, was charged with defrauding the company by Internet phishing – the use of spoofed messages that trick businesses or individuals into revealing secret information, making false payments or paying ransom if their information is compromised.

Hunter was charged with performing the crime from Brantford and “elsewhere in Canada” and was found to have $15,200 in her possession, knowing it was obtained by crime.

She pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000.

Justice Gethin Edward placed her on a conditional sentence of six months where, for three months she’s under house arrest, unable to go out except to attend church and obtain the necessities of life.

She’s also allowed out of her apartment to do laundry in her building.

After that, Hunter will be on a nighttime curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The judge ordered a freestanding restitution order where Hunter must repay what she took at not less than $50 a month.

Man stole forklift and other goods

Over the last few years, James Bradley Shillington has been jailed, banned from the city and repeatedly put on probation by the courts.

Most recently, the 36-year-old Brantford man was kept in jail after stealing a forklift from the warehouse of a city company.

Shillington was found with the forklift, pliers, a metal punch, a BMX bike and other stolen items last Dec. 27 after breaking into a Henry Street warehouse, where he was accused of causing more than $5,000 in damage.