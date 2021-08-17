Woman 'phished' thousands from Quebec firm
A Brantford woman, who bilked a Quebec transportation company out of thousands of dollars, was ordered to repay the funds when she appeared in Ontario Court.
Bonnie M. Hunter, 64, was charged with defrauding the company by Internet phishing – the use of spoofed messages that trick businesses or individuals into revealing secret information, making false payments or paying ransom if their information is compromised.
Hunter was charged with performing the crime from Brantford and “elsewhere in Canada” and was found to have $15,200 in her possession, knowing it was obtained by crime.
She pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000.
Justice Gethin Edward placed her on a conditional sentence of six months where, for three months she’s under house arrest, unable to go out except to attend church and obtain the necessities of life.
She’s also allowed out of her apartment to do laundry in her building.
After that, Hunter will be on a nighttime curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The judge ordered a freestanding restitution order where Hunter must repay what she took at not less than $50 a month.
Man stole forklift and other goods
Over the last few years, James Bradley Shillington has been jailed, banned from the city and repeatedly put on probation by the courts.
Most recently, the 36-year-old Brantford man was kept in jail after stealing a forklift from the warehouse of a city company.
Shillington was found with the forklift, pliers, a metal punch, a BMX bike and other stolen items last Dec. 27 after breaking into a Henry Street warehouse, where he was accused of causing more than $5,000 in damage.
Shillington pleaded guilty to break and enter, and breaching probation orders.
Before that crime, Shillington was accused of stealing merchandise from a gas bar and a Chevrolet Avalanche and driving while prohibited on June 6.
In court, he pleaded guilty to breaching release orders, failing to comply with his probation, and break and enter with intent to commit a crime.
Justice Robert Gee gave Shillington the usual enhanced credit for time spent in jail before being declared guilty, totalling 309 days. Gee sentenced him to a further two months for a global sentence of a year and ordered that he get further assessed for substance abuse counselling.
Man harassed woman over two years
A Brantford man who refused to stay away from a local woman despite repeated orders was sentenced to time served.
Dillon James Biggs, 27, was sentenced in the fall of 2019 for contacting the woman several times, breaking his probation and then his bail conditions. He was sentenced to time served and new jail time that equalled six months.
But, despite still being on probation, Biggs began contacting the woman again earlier this year.
He pleaded guilty to breaching probation on Feb. 4 and Feb. 22 when he also was guilty of failing to comply with an undertaking and another breach of probation on Feb. 28 when he was accused of causing the woman to fear for her safety.
Justice Colette Good sentenced Biggs to time he had served which, enhanced in the usual way, came to more than seven months.
