Woman jailed for setting stairwell fire
A woman who set fire to a stairwell of a Brant Housing building was ordered to possess no matches, lighters or other devices capable of setting fires for the length of her two-year probation.
Julie Anna Saunders, 55, started a fire at an apartment at 124 Ontario St. She pleaded guilty to arson with a disregard for human life.
Justice Robert Gee sentenced Saunders to one year in jail but gave her credit for already serving 10 months.
She also must make $481.15 in restitution.
Gee also ordered her to seek assessment for help with psychological issues.
Multiple offences lands man in jail
A 35-year-old Brantford man pleaded guilty in Ontario Court recently to 10 offences committed over the course of a year.
On Dec. 30, 2019, Keith Alfred Berkeley threatened to damage the property of someone he was angry at and then made good on that threat by throwing a large stone slab and a stool at a GMC pickup truck and a Ford Taurus.
He pleaded guilty to threatening death or bodily harm and mischief under $5,000.
On April 20, 2020, Berkeley, with another person, defrauded a store by using a stolen credit card. Berkeley pleaded guilty to fraud under $5,000 and possessing or using a stolen card.
Last July, Berkeley assaulted a woman, threatening to choke and kill her. When arrested, he urinated on the floor of the police station.
Released the following day, Berkeley went to his victim’s Brantford home and punched in a glass door there.
For those offences, he pleaded guilty to threatening death or bodily harm, assault with choking and mischief under $5,000.
Last Sept. 26, Berkeley, was with another woman who was impaired while driving a stolen Chevy Impala and in an accident. He pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without permission and breaching release orders.
And, last Oct. 15, Berkeley again breached release orders, to which he pleaded guilty.
Justice Kathleen Baker gave Berkeley the usual enhanced credit for time served before his sentence and extra credit for pandemic restrictions and jailhouse conditions for a total of 278 days.
Baker ordered him back to jail for a further 52 days.
High fines for impaired driving
A Brantford man who was arrested and charged with impaired driving last year ended up owing almost $6,400 in fines when he pleaded guilty in Ontario Court recently.
Michael Joshua Barkley, 26, was stopped last Feb. 22.
In court he pleaded guilty to impaired operation and driving while under suspension.
Justice Robert Gee sentenced Barkley to pay $2,500, plus a $750 surcharge on the impaired charge and $3,125 on the suspension charge.
Barkley also got an 18-month driving suspension under the Highway Traffic Act.
Trafficking drugs nets man a year in jail
Ontario Court Justice Gethin Edward turned down the Crown’s request to put a man’s DNA into the national offenders databank.
Michael A. Weber pleaded guilty to possession of an illicit drug for the purpose of trafficking from a charge in September 2018.
Weber, who had no pre-trial custody to his credit, was sentenced to a year in jail.
