Woman faces weapons charges

A 26-year-old Brantford woman is charged with assault with a weapon. possession of a dangerous weapon and mischief after a scuffle at a Dalhousie Street home on New Year’s Day.

Police said they were called to the home at about 3:30 a.m. when an uninvited woman brandished a kitchen knife when asked to leave.

A man received minor injuries trying to disarm the woman, police said.

Caused disturbance, man charged

A 31-year-old Brantford man faces numerous charges after a disturbance at Brantford General Hospital on Jan. 2.

The man is charged with two counts of assault, failing to comply with an undertaking, two counts of breach of probation, breaching a court order, causing a disturbance, resisting arrest and uttering threats.

He is also charged with failing to leave premises and failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act, which includes restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.