Woman faces several charges
A 34-year-old Ohsweken woman is facing several charges after police on Six Nations of the Grand River said they searched a Fourth Line Road home on Sept. 17.
Police said the their search yield numerous baggies of packaged cocaine, a digital scale, drug packaging, currency and cellphones. Police said they also recovered two stolen ATVs and a jaws of life reported stolen in 2018 by the Six Nations fire department.
Three children in the home were taken by a family member.
The woman is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of stolen property under $5,000 and failing to comply with the conditions of an undertaking.