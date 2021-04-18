Woman charged with theft from man, 79
A 27-year-old Ohsweken woman has been charged with theft under $5,000 after an envelope of cash was stolen from the pocket of a 79-year-old man sitting in a vehicle.
Six Nations police said that, on March 28, the man made a purchase in a variety store on Second Line Road with money from an envelope that he returned to the breast pocket of his jacket. Using a walker, the man made his way to a vehicle. While his friend loaded the walker into the trunk, the victim sat in the front passenger seat.
Police said a woman, who was smoking a cigarette outside the store, reached through the vehicle’s open door, grabbed the envelope from the man’s pocket, closed the door and ran across the parking lot.