Woman charged with assaulting police

An 39-year-old Ohsweken woman is facing several charges after Six Nations of the Grand River police responded to a call just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 1 about a trespasser at a home on Bicentennial Trial.

The caller said a pickup truck had driven onto the home’s lawn and an unknown person was in the backyard. The truck was damaged when it hit a tree on the property. Also damaged were the lawn and a parked car, police said.

On their way to Bicentennial Trial, police said they pulled over a vehicle on Chiefswood Road, near Fourth Line Road, and arrested the female driver, who assaulted two officers.

Police said the woman is charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, mischief over $5,000 and under $5,000, impaired driving, failing or refusing to provide a breath sample and failing to comply with a release order.