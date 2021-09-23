Growing up during the Cold War, I remember practising duck and cover at school in case of a nuclear attack.

We all got under our desks and received lectures in civil defence. Magazines were full of plans to build and stock underground shelters.

What would happen if Brantford was nuked?

The threat of nuclear detonation was so great that it managed to keep the fractious nations of the world at relative peace for the past 76 years. There have been smaller conventional wars, mostly waged by client states. But the superpower nations and their allies managed to avoid direct conflict.

While it has remained relatively small, the nuclear club of nations is growing and the newest members are not states that would make you comfortable. North Korea has crude but devastating nuclear weapons. Iran and other less than stable states are working hard to acquire them.

Most people today have never thought about the effects of a nearby nuclear weapon detonation. Certainly, most people have no idea of the power of these devices.

Early nuclear weapons were powered by splitting atoms of uranium 235 in a runaway chain reaction that releases tremendous energy. The power of nuclear weapons is measured in ton of TNT, a common explosive used in industry. A kiloton has the equivalent explosive power of one ton of TNT.

Fission weapons have a power range of between one ton of TNT all the way up to 500 kilotons. These were the kinds of bombs used against Japanese cities during the Second World War. These bombs had a yield of 15 to 20 kilotons.

More serious are thermonuclear weapons, which fuse hydrogen into helium with the release of incredible energy. These is no limit on the size you can make these bombs.