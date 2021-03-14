Weekend rise in COVID cases continues

A school outbreak involves two or more confirmed cases in students and/or staff where there is an epidemiological link that shows at least one of the cases could have been acquired at the school. Ryerson Heights has 580 students.

A new outbreak was declared at Ryerson Heights elementary school on Dowden Avenue in Brantford. The school wasn’t on the health unit’s list of outbreaks Sunday morning but the Grand Erie District School Board said the two cases were not confirmed until Sunday.

The new cases push this area’s incidence rate to almost 63 for the last seven days. The week’s tally of 76 cases, with one day left to count, puts this week higher than the last seven weeks.

The health unit said one case was later removed as it came from another jurisdiction but it brings the number of active cases locally to 76.

A surge in local cases of COVID-19 has been reported by the Brant County Health Unit with 20 cases reported Sunday on top of 15 new cases Saturday.

The health unit reported one new case in the unnamed food processing plant outbreak, bringing the number there to eight.

An outbreak at St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre is the only long-term care outbreak that continues, with two staff affected.

Outbreaks continue at St. Theresa’s Catholic school with two students and one staff, and James Hillier elementary with four students but only one new school case was reported in the last 24 hours at St. Pius X elementary school.

Parents from Walter Gretzky elementary received notice of a case there on Friday but it has yet to be posted to the Grand Erie District School Board website, which is not updated on the weekend. The board no longer announces cases at each school on social media.

There were no vaccinations reported as done on Saturday and no new variant cases added to the current local total of 18.

The health unit said almost 15,000 doses of vaccine have been administered locally and, of those, 2,548 people have completed both doses.

Brantford-Brant currently has 1,516 resolved cases of the virus and one resident hospitalized due to the virus, although the Brantford General Hospital reports four in that facility.

There were two new deaths reported on Six Nations where four people had been hospitalized with the virus over the last few days. There remain two from that community in hospital.

With four new cases, Six Nations now has a total of 415 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and there are 35 active cases there. Seven people have now died from Six Nations.

On Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported 1,747 new cases of COVID-19, marking the eighth straight day there has been more than 1,000 cases. Some of the hike on Saturday is attributed to a case “catch-up” according to Public Health.

There are currently 12,383 active cases of the virus in Ontario.

In Ontario there have been 318,106 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and of those, 298,570 people have recovered.

With 15 more deaths attributed to the virus on Saturday, the total number of deaths in Ontario from COVID is now 7,153.

