Walking raises funds for CF research
There were sore legs, blistered feet and lots of smiles following the Road to the Cure for Cystic Fibrosis fundraiser on the weekend.
“It was pretty gruelling, that’s for sure,” Abbey Ball said of the 100-kilometre trek in 24 hours from Port Burwell in Norfolk County to Brantford.
She noted that some walkers didn’t make the entire distance.
“But the support we received along the way and from family and friends was awesome and we’re already looking forward to next year.”
The walk raised $10,000 for CF Canada, with another $4,300 raised through a draw.
“The journey was hard on a lot of us,” Ball said.
“Our feet were sore and some of us were so exhausted we began to hallucinate. At one point we found ourselves in a marsh filled with motocross racers and we had to find a path to get around giant ponds or just trudge on through them,” she said.
“But we got a lot of encouragement from family and friends and we got a surprise dinner provided by Joy Cafe in Simcoe.”
The walkers kept supporters informed of their progress through posts on social media.
Ball, Bernie Martin, Rachel Levac and Jim Hladish each walked 80 kilometres, while Mary Palka, Lisa Ramey made it to the 40-kilometre mark. Trish Sawdyk-Coverdale walked 68 kilometres.
The top walkers were Thor Ragsten and Ryan Parks, who each walked 103 kilometres.
Ball and her husband, Simon Jennions, with the support of local businesses, organized or helped organize fundraising events throughout May, which is Cystic Fibrosis Month. Hope, the Brantford couple’s six-year-old daughter, lives with CF. The events raised $4,400 for Hope’s medication.
The walk is the creation of two local businesses, All Day Breakfast, a creative marketing agency, and Altitude Coffee Roasters, a company that sells specialty coffees. The draw was organized by Ball and Jennions. A post walk drive-by barbecue and lemonade stand held by Ball and Jennions on Sunday also brought in some money.
“It was an incredibly successful weekend filled with laughter, joy, inspiration and overall an incredible community,” Ball said. “We’re extremely thankful for the continued support each year.
“We hope to continue these events and simply have them grow year after year and perhaps make the challenges bigger and louder.”
There is no cure for cystic fibrosis, the most common fatal genetic disease in Canada. It attacks the lungs, digestive system, pancreas and liver. Ball said there are five families in Brantford and area who are affected by CF.
