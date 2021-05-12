Article content

A group of Brantford and area residents are planning to go an extra 99 kilometres for Cystic Fibrosis research on May 29.

And they’re planning to do it in 24 hours.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Walking for Hope Back to video

“This isn’t going to be easy but we all think it’s possible and we want to do what we can to support those living with CF,” Abbey Ball said of the 100-kilometre trek. “Every dollar donated and raised is a step towards a cure.”

Ball and her husband Simon Jennions are the parents of six-year-old Hope who lives with CF. They’ve got a few fund-raising events on the go during the month of May to support their daughter and other local families affected by the disease.

The walk will be the most challenging of the events.

“We’ve been training since the beginning of March and I’m going to use a straw to breathe through for a small stretch of the walk to feel what it is like to breath like Hope and all those children who live with CF,” Ball said.

The 100-kilometre walk, dubbed The Road to the Cure, is the creation of two local businesses, All Day Breakfast, a creative marketing agency, and Altitude Coffee Roasters, a company that sells specialty coffees.