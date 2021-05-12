Walking for Hope
A group of Brantford and area residents are planning to go an extra 99 kilometres for Cystic Fibrosis research on May 29.
And they’re planning to do it in 24 hours.
“This isn’t going to be easy but we all think it’s possible and we want to do what we can to support those living with CF,” Abbey Ball said of the 100-kilometre trek. “Every dollar donated and raised is a step towards a cure.”
Ball and her husband Simon Jennions are the parents of six-year-old Hope who lives with CF. They’ve got a few fund-raising events on the go during the month of May to support their daughter and other local families affected by the disease.
The walk will be the most challenging of the events.
“We’ve been training since the beginning of March and I’m going to use a straw to breathe through for a small stretch of the walk to feel what it is like to breath like Hope and all those children who live with CF,” Ball said.
The 100-kilometre walk, dubbed The Road to the Cure, is the creation of two local businesses, All Day Breakfast, a creative marketing agency, and Altitude Coffee Roasters, a company that sells specialty coffees.
Bernie Martin and Ben Strasser of All Day Breakfast and Jim Hladish, Thor Haelssig and Ryan Parks of Altitude Coffee, will be walking the route and will take their first steps at 6 a.m. May 29 in Port Burwell. They plan to walk about five kilometres an hour.
The first 40 kilometres will take them from Port Burwell to the Rustic Feather Barntique in Walsh and the Delhi Rail Trail. The group will walk through Simcoe, Waterford and Scotland before arriving in Brantford.
“We’re really grateful to have the support of two local businesses that already do a lot in our community,” Ball said adding that the walkers will be physically-distanced.
“The walk for CF usually takes place at end of May each year and across Canada it raises about $3.1-million a year for research and life-saving medication that our children so desperately need. But with the pandemic now in its second year, fundraising has taken a hit so we’re doing what we can locally to support our kids and families.”
Visit www.roadtothecure.ca to learn more about the walk and sponsorship opportunities.
Other walkers include Mary Palka, Trish Sawdyk, Rachel Levac and Lisa Ramsey. Organizers hope to raise about $10,000.
Cystic Fibrosis is the most common fatal genetic disease in Canada and there is no cure. It attacks the lungs, digestive system, pancreas and liver. There are five families in Brantford and area who are affected by CF, Ball said.
The month of May is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month and the walk is one of a couple of events the Jennions-Ball family is either participating in or organizing.
The family is raising awareness through daily social media posts to educate others about the disease. They’re also involved in a wine draw, a social media initiative run by Palka, Ball’s sister.
The social media group has 300 members and 20 wine draw winners will be announced at the end of May on social media.
The family is also holding a drive-by barbecue and lemonade stand on May 30 on Brisbane Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“This is our way of saying thank you to the people who have supported us over the past six years,” Ball said. “Thank you never seems to be enough so we’re hoping to be able to see some of the community in person and show them our appreciation.”
