Vote to sell Moose Lodge on hold

A January meeting to vote on whether to sell the Moose Lodge on West Street was postponed due to pandemic restrictions.

“We have to wait for the lockdown to end and then we can vote,” said Norm Greenfield, a longtime lodge member.

He said he thinks lodge members would not be satisfied with an online meeting.

“I think it has to be in person because people will have a lot of strong views they’ll want to express,” he said.

“But, the reality is, whether we vote on it or not, we can’t move on it because of the pandemic. So, we’re stuck.”

The lodge generates revenue by hosting dances, weddings and other events. In return, it has donated to area charities and supported young people through sports and recreation events.

With rentals cancelled because of the pandemic, the lodge still faces bills for utilities and taxes.

Greenfield set up an online donation page at gofundme.com/f/moose-lodge with a goal of collecting $15,000. So far, $200 has been donated.

Started in the U.S. more than 130 years ago, the Loyal Order of the Moose focuses on helping children and teens in need.

