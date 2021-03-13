Virus cases and mutations continue to rise locally

Article content

Numbers posted by the Brant County Health Unit showed cases rising locally to the point where they have surpassed the last seven weekly totals.

The health unit has recorded 57 new cases so far this week but there are still two days left to count. Previous weeks have been 45, 44, 29, 13, 42, 49 and 44.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser.

The incidence rate for the last seven days is now 53.6 and this week’s percentage of tests that are returning as positive for COVID-19 is now 2.6.

According to the provincial protective framework, an incidence rate of more than 40 and an positive percentage rate of more than 2.5 is enough to move an area into the red-control category.

The health unit also posted that another five variant cases have been identified but there is no indication that any of the 18 variants of concern tested from this area have been narrowed down as to which variant they are.

Brantford-Brant recorded the first variant on Feb. 18.