Spike in mental health calls 'concerning' to Brant OPP

Brant OPP are responding to more mental health and domestic violence-related calls even as overall crime statistics are trending downward, Insp. Lisa Anderson says.

“We saw a spike in December in mental health incidents in the county; it was the largest spike we have seen in 2020,” Anderson, the Brant OPP detachment commander, said Tuesday at a meeting of the Brant police services board. “Level one mental health incidents increased by 100 per cent in December, with all levels of mental health incidents increasing by 55 per cent.”

A level one call is an incident in which mental health is the primary reason for police response. Other level calls may have a mental health component to them but are not the primary reason for police intervention.

In December, Brant OPP officers responded to 18 level one mental health calls, up from nine in December 2019.

Statistics for December 2019 to December 2020 show a 2.2 per cent increase in level one mental health calls and a 0.4 per cent increase in all level incidents.