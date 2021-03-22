





Article content Two 20-year-old Laurier university students were walking to grab breakfast before classes on the morning of March 25, 2019, when a Brantford man driving a red pickup truck saw an opening in traffic and bolted through a red light. Jason Dennis Kings, 49, hit Kaitlyn McPhee and Sarah Danielson, best friends from Bowmanville, Ont., at Colborne and Clarence streets, sending them to Hamilton General Hospital. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Victims tell court how 2019 crash changed their lives Back to video “I woke up in an ambulance and thus began the emotional roller-coaster that’s been my life for the last two years,” McPhee said in victim-impact statement she read to the court. McPhee outlined the repercussions of the collision that fractured her face and saw her teeth knocked out or surgically removed. Police found two of her teeth at the intersection as they investigated the accident. “I was an outgoing, happy person, always with a smile on my face,” said McPhee. “Losing my teeth and my smile felt like I lost part of my identity. When I looked in the mirror I saw someone so broken.”

Article content McPhee went about six weeks without eating solid food and had to endure painful procedures including having an oral surgeon open her gums to probe for shards of broken bones. Danielson was left with multiple fractures on both sides of her pelvis. She was told she had to lay in bed for four months. She spend six weeks in a hospital unit learning to walk again but she may need a hip replacement later and may be prevented from giving birth naturally. At one point, Danielson said, she was in such pain that she contemplated suicide and is left with anxiety. “As a pedestrian, I’ve lost all trust in people obeying traffic signage.” McPhee addressed Kings in a letter. “I often wonder where you were heading in such a rush? Sarah and I were on our way to breakfast before our Monday morning lecture. We were wearing matching outfits in an attempt to amuse our professor. They now sit in plastic bags, cut into shreds, covered with road burn and blood.” The court also heard from the women’s parents. Danielson’s father, Jim, said he wanted Kings to understand the consequences of his actions. “You brought pain and suffering into their young lives and, by extension, to their families,” he said. “I pray you will truly comprehend what you have done and change the way you drive.” Defence lawyer John Renwick said Kings takes responsibility for the crash but argued that his client’s driving should be considered careless not dangerous. The court, however, found Kings guilty of two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm..

Article content Renwick noted his client suffered trauma after being abused by a religious leader when he was five or six years old. Assistant Crown attorney Larry Brock told court that Kings has an “atrocious driving record. “He has convictions for careless driving, unsafe movement, speeding, proceeding through red lights, failure to stop at intersection – it’s rife with the type of impulse decisions we have here.” In fact, on Nov. 4, 2019, Kings was arrested for impaired driving after he ran over a stop sign at St. George and Grand streets. When officers found his vehicle, Kings “fell out of his truck, was stumbling and couldn’t focus on questions,” court heard. Kings, who was on prescribed methadone at the time, pleaded guilty to impaired driving. Brock ask for a jail sentence of 18 months for Kings and a six-year driving ban, while Renwick sought a sentence of nine to 12 months. Good said Kings is “a bad driver who doesn’t respect the rules of the road.” But she added that Kings had accepted responsibility, including trying to help McPhee and Danielson at the crash site. And she noted Kings has been seeking help for his trauma, which is helping. She sentenced him to a year in jail and fined him $2,000 on the separate impaired driving charge. He will be prohibited from driving for five years. SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

