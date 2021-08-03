Veteran lacrosse coach thrilled to coach at Brock

Vince Longboat says he’s not quite sure what he’s getting himself into but the veteran lacrosse coach is thrilled with his latest appointment.

Longboat, a member of Seneca Nation who lives in Ohsweken on Six Nations of the Grand River, was named head coach of the men’s field lacrosse team at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont.

The Brock Badgers participate in the 14-team Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association (CUFLA).

This league, which plays a fall schedule, usually features a dozen entrants from Ontario and two from Quebec, but in the 2021 season Quebec may just have one team. That’s because Montreal’s McGill University indicated many of its school teams, including the men’s lacrosse squad, would not be taking part in their upcoming seasons because of various challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic wiped out the entire 2020 CUFLA campaign.

Since his hiring, Longboat has been trying to connect with as many possible Brock returnees.

“I don’t know who is returning from the roster from the last year the team played (in 2019),” he said.

And he also has no clue which first-year Brock students are interested in vying for spots on the Badgers’ squad since he was not involved with any recruiting efforts.

“It’s going to be a fresh start for everybody.”

Longboat, however, said he believes the Badgers are capable of enjoying plenty of success this fall, much like they did in 2019 when they posted a perfect 10-0 record in regular season action.

Brock’s quest for a perfect season when it was edged 9-8 by Peterborough’s Trent University in a CUFLA semifinal match.