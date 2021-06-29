'Vast majority' of COVID-19 found in unvaccinated

A small percentage of fully vaccinated people locally have been infected with COVID-19, showing that the doses are doing their job, says the CEO of the Brant County Health Unit.

Of the 63 new COVID cases recorded during the weeks ended June 13 and 20, only two were in fully vaccinated people, Jo Ann Tober said Tuesday afternoon during a weekly media briefing.

A fully vaccinated person is considered one who is two weeks past their second dose of vaccine.

“The vast majority of cases are in those who have not been immunized,” said Tober. “And whenever we see outbreaks, it’s generally in the unvaccinated population.”

But, with about 28 per cent of the province’s population still unvaccinated, many people remain susceptible should there be a wave of the Delta variant, said Tober.

“We don’t want to go backwards just when we’re starting to reopen.”

Dr. Malcolm Lock, Brant’s acting medical officer of health, echoed the same message, noting that the 10 new cases recorded for the week ended June 27 are the lowest number since last October.

“This tells us two things: vaccines are working and our residents have received the message and are, by and large, following the appropriate public health guidance.”

Lock thanked all those who have worked to bring down the COVID-19 numbers.

The doctor said people must continue to follow pandemic protocols as the province moves on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. to Step Two on its reopening plan.

As of Sunday, 72 per cent of local residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine and 32 per cent have completed a series.

But Lock noted that only 57 per cent of those aged 18 to 34 have had a first dose.