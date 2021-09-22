Vaccine certificates put extra strain on business owners

Lori Misener is looking forward to reopening Kingswood’s restaurant soon but she worries about the impact the province’s new “proof of vaccination” policy will have on her business.

“I’m not a cop and I’m not a health inspector,” Misener said. “I’m a restaurant owner and I’m caught in the middle.”

She said about half of the customers at her Colborne Street West restaurant are fully immunized against COVID-19, and about half aren’t.

“And, no matter what I do, someone’s going to be upset.”

As of Wednesday, restaurants, bars, gyms, theatres and other non-essential businesses are required to ask patrons for proof that they have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine before allowing entry. The policy is aimed at limiting the spread of virus.

“What are we supposed to do,” Misener said. “If people who are double vaxxed come in they might be uncomfortable or afraid if I let in people who aren’t vaccinated.

“If I refuse entry to customers because they can’t provide proof of vaccination, they’re going to get upset with me.”

Misener said she’s also concerned about people using fake vaccination receipts or identification to gain entry to the restaurant.

Annette Wawzonek, executive director of the Downtown Brantford Business Improvement Area, said restaurant owners are in a difficult position.

She urged customers to ” be kind.”

“Restaurant owners didn’t make these rules but they have to follow them and they have to find a way to stay in business,” said Wawzonek.

“It’s not their fault.”

She said businesses are finding ways to adapt to the new reality. Some restaurants are offering pickup only.

The Rose and Thistle on Dalhousie Street on Thursday will revert to a takeout-only service in response to the new proof of vaccination policy. It had been providing in-person dining that followed all public health guidelines since July 2020.